AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Opens At Music Mountain Theatre

The production will have performances on weekends through January 29.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Music Mountain Theatre returns to performances on January 13 as their 2023 season begins with Ain't Misbehavin'. The production will have performances on weekends through January 29.

Conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr and Murray Horowitz with music by Thomas "Fats" Waller, Ain't Misbehavin' is one of the most popular, well-crafted revues of all time and winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical. The inimitable Thomas "Fats" Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin' new beat, swing music.

Although not quite a biography, Ain't Misbehavin' evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original as a versatile cast struts, strums and sings the songs that he made famous in a career that ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The intoxicating music of Fats Waller is sure to delight and energize audiences as well as provide great insight into a vibrant time in American history and music.

The five-person cast of the Music Mountain Theatre production includes Tia Brown, Justin Derry, Siiyara Nelson, Jazzy Thomas, and Shan Williams II, with Direction by Tyree Taylor and Louis Palena and Choreography by Tyree Taylor. Sue Den Outer returns to MMT for musical direction and leads a live five-piece band on stage for the show's hit songs, including Honeysuckle Rose," "Your Feet's Too Big," "Black and Blue," "I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter," "The Jitterbug Waltz," and the iconic title song. Ain't Misbehavin'

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM. Tickets are $32 for adults and $30 for students/seniors/military. Subscribe and save with a subscription package for the 2023 season! Subscriptions are valid from January 2023 to December 2023 and can be purchased by visiting musicmountaintheatre.org, in person at the box office, or by calling 609.397.3337.

In addition to the mainstage productions, performances for young audiences will be offered throughout the year! Young audience performances will be back beginning January 21 with The Snow Queen's Frozen Adventure on Saturdays at 11 AM and 1 PM.

The Music Mountain Theatre School also offers classes encompassing a range of disciplines across acting, musical theatre, costuming, and dance. Registration is now open to join the next session of classes beginning on January 16.




Chuchito Valdés Will Close Centenary Stage 2023 January Thaw Music Festival Photo
Chuchito Valdés Will Close Centenary Stage 2023 January Thaw Music Festival
Centenary Stage Company's annual January Thaw Music Festival kicks off the New Year with three musical artists, and returning to the Sitnik stage for 2023 is pianist Chuchito Valdés. Valdés will perform on January 28 at 8:00 pm and the performance will take place in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.
Old Library Theatre Presents The 12th Annual One Act Play Festival Photo
Old Library Theatre Presents The 12th Annual One Act Play Festival
For one weekend only, Old Library Theatre presents the 12th Annual One Act Play Festival.
Eagle Theatres 2022-2023 Mainstage Season Begins With THE WILD PARTY Next Month Photo
Eagle Theatre's 2022-2023 Mainstage Season Begins With THE WILD PARTY Next Month
Eagle Theatre's 2022-2023 Mainstage Season kicks off with a bang of a soiree…literally.  Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party runs this February 9-26, 2023.  The prohibition-era musical is based on Joseph March's 1926 book-length ballad. 
Mayo Performing Arts Center Presents BOAT HOUSE ROW The Yacht Rock Experience, February 10 Photo
Mayo Performing Arts Center Presents BOAT HOUSE ROW The Yacht Rock Experience, February 10
The smooth yacht rock sounds of Boat House Row will make a cold winter night feel like a warm summer evening as you enjoy the best of 70s and 80s soft rock at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 10 at 8 pm. Tickets are $29-$49.

