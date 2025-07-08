ACT OUT, DIVA! New Play Festival is Coming to Asbury Park This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bailey Dumlao and Matthew Yee will present the first annual ACT OUT, DIVA! New Play Festival featuring five new plays presented as readings on July 17 through July 20. Matthew Yee is one of the featured playwrights and Bailey Dumlao directs all five (5) pieces.

ACT OUT, DIVA! New Play Festival is a theatrical new work incubator designed to elevate, foster, and amplify LGBTQIA+ stories and community. As part of their premiere, they are excited to present five (5) new plays as readings held at various community partner spaces in Asbury Park, NJ. To be featured are: Sensation by Matthew Yee, Board of Ed by Richard Spitaletta, The Way You Made Me by Lindsay Partain, Strike/Out by Lizz Mangan, and [the inner universe] by Sam Heyman.

“Asbury is already such a vibrant, queer, and artsy place so it only feels right to see original queer theater take center stage here. I’m thrilled to witness bold, authentic stories come alive in our own backyard. This kind of representation isn’t just entertaining, it’s necessary, and long overdue.” - John Wisienski, Asbury Park Local



About the Plays

Thursday, June 17 - Sensation written by Matthew Yee; directed by Bailey Dumlao

Sensation follows a group of eclectic drag queens as they prepare for the most important (and fabulous) gig of their careers: the Pride Kickoff. Tensions flare and sequins fly as their club’s imminent closure (and shade from one of their own) forces the queens to take an unconventional approach: helping an inexperienced baby queen lip sync for her life. A comedy about the power of a chosen family.

Friday, June 18 - Board of Ed written by Richard Spitaletta; directed by Bailey Dumlao

Connor and Dana, two depressed millennials, run for board of education in Woodmont, New Jersey against a small town super villain named Claudia Roberts. With just two weeks until election day, these two take on the most powerful woman in Bergen County, her chief of staff with psychic powers, an explosive bagel shop owner/devoted member of Qanon and more, all while reckoning with everything they've lost and the emptiness of life in the 2020s. Which Way to the Stage by Ana Nogueira meets POTUS by Selina Fillinger in this wacky, heartfelt comedy about two people trying to find their place in a messed up world.

Saturday, June 19 - The Way You Made Me written by Lindsay Partain; directed by Bailey Dumlao

Through love letters and memories, Imogen shares her gift of words with an unseen lover, sharing with them her journey of finding home, herself, and family, despite a life of neglect. A love story told by someone deemed "unloveable.”

Saturday, June 19 - Strike/Out written by Lizz Mangan; directed by Bailey Dumlao

Tuesdays are, for the Strike Sisters, a day for bowling, beer, and bickering. When tragedy strikes for a fellow team member, the remaining players are faced with the harsh realization that the place they go to for escaping their outside world problems may be becoming a problem in and of itself.

Sunday, June 20 - [the inner universe] written by Sam Heyman; directed by Bailey Dumlao

From a young age, Jackson Pomona was gifted with language. He was curious, inventive, and hungry for knowledge. This was not lost on his literary theory professor mother, Dr. Cheryl Kendall, who encouraged his gifts, and cultivated his growth as a scholar. Together, mother and son, they developed writings surrounding a theory that stood to change everything about the way the world saw their connections to others, their souls, themselves... but one day, that partnership tragically came to an end.

Years later, Jackson has entered college, and like many of his classmates, he is searching for answers to big questions. He is wary of what may lie beyond the boundaries his father has set for him, and also deathly curious. Can Jackson find the answers he seeks without succumbing to the dangers of his own mind?