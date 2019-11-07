AC Ballet Kicks Off The Holiday Season With It's A Shore Holiday

Kickoff your holiday season with AC Ballet's It's A Shore Holiday. It's A Shore Holiday blends classical and contemporary dance set to beloved holiday tunes. This "Radio City-esque" review will feature the AC Ballet Professional company along with live singers and a six piece band. This fan favorite production allows those who may never entertain the idea of going to the ballet a chance to see for themselves what it's like. Phyllis Papa, AC Ballet's Artistic Director can attest to that.

"It really showcases the company's versatility because there is all forms of dance incorporated throughout the show. We love to be able to bring ballet to people in ways they may not have imagined". This production first premiered in 2013 and was such a hit, that the company thought it would be a great way to start the holidays every year. Audiences can see It's A Shore Holiday in Atlantic City the weekend prior to Thanksgiving or Thanksgiving weekend in Manahawkin. Appropriate for the entire family, there is something for everyone including dancing snowmen, chipmunks, aerialists and toy soldiers who perform their entire routine on pointe. It's A Shore Holiday will be sure to capture audience's imagination of every age. It's a one of a kind celebration for the entire family and a holiday tradition you'll want to see again and again.

Founded in 1982, by International Ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from around the world and have earned national acclaim for their technical expertise and exuberant stage presence. Although their home base is in Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, the Ballet has performed in theaters all along the east coast. Their repertoire of original works includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake but Ms. Papa is most known for her innovative works such as Dracula, Caught Up In The Swing and her full length Carmen. Since its inception, the Atlantic City Ballet has served as one of the cultural treasures of New Jersey and continues a tradition of dance excellence for future generations of ballet audiences

For tickets go to acballet.org/attend





