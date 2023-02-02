Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AC Ballet Kicks Off Spring Season With a Premier and Anniversary Gala

Learn more about the lineup of events here!

Feb. 02, 2023  
AC Ballet Kicks Off Spring Season With a Premier and Anniversary Gala

To kick off its Spring season the Atlantic City Ballet will perform the premier of Carmina Burana on February 24th at the Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars. The company will continue it's 40th Anniversary celebration with an Anniversary Gala on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino. Featuring a sit-down dinner, dancing, and a salute to ACB's accomplished alumni from the past 40 years, proceeds from the evening will go toward continuing a tradition of dance excellence and inspiring passion for future generations to come. To round out their Spring performances the company will present A Midsummer Night's Dream on March 26th and Carmen on April 15th.

Founded in 1982, by International Ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from around the world. Although their home base is in Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, the Ballet has performed in theaters all along the east coast and across the country. Their repertoire of original works includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake but Ms. Papa is most known for her innovative works such as Dracula, Caught Up In The Swing and her full length Carmen. Since its inception, the Atlantic City Ballet has served as one of the cultural treasures of New Jersey and continues a tradition of dance excellence for future generations of ballet audiences.

Circus Maximus Theater-Caesars Hotel & Casino-Atlantic City, NJ

Fri. February 24th, 2023-Carmina Burana-7pm

Sun. March 26th, 2023- Midsummer Night's Dream -5pm

Sat. April 15th, 2023- -Carmen-7pm

40th Anniversary Gala

Sat. March 4, 2023-Caesars-7pm (VIP Sponsor Reception-6pm)

Tickets for All Performances & Gala can be purchased by going to www.acballet.org




New Jersey Theatre Alliance Welcomes New Members To The Board Of Trustees Photo
New Jersey Theatre Alliance Welcomes New Members To The Board Of Trustees
New Jersey Theatre Alliance (“the Alliance”), one of the nation's largest arts service organizations for professional theatre, will welcome new members to their board of trustees, Diane L. Parker and Alec Stoll.
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Boyz II Men This Month Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Boyz II Men This Month
State Theatre New Jersey presents Boyz II Men on Friday, February 10 at 8pm. Tickets range from $59-$234.  
Premiere Stages at Kean University Announces Camp Premiere 2023 Photo
Premiere Stages at Kean University Announces Camp Premiere 2023
Premiere Stages, the professional theatre company at Kean University,  has announced that Camp Premiere, the annual summer theatre program for middle school and high school students, will be held on Kean University's East Campus.   
Kelsey Theatre at Mercer County Community College Presents THE FANTASTICKS Photo
Kelsey Theatre at Mercer County Community College Presents THE FANTASTICKS
 Kelsey Theatre continues its outstanding series of 2023 productions with Theater to Go’s presentation of “The Fantasticks.” The show runs weekends from Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 12. Kelsey Theatre is located at 1200 Old Trenton Road on the Mercer County Community College campus in West Windsor. 

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At The Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Bergen County PlayersPhotos: First Look At The Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Bergen County Players
February 2, 2023

Bergen County Players, one of America's longest-running little theater companies, will continue its 90th season on Saturday, February 18 with the hilarious Tony Award-winning hit Broadway comedy The Play That Goes Wrong.
THE ROSE TATTOO, WAITING FOR GODOT & More Set for The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2023 SeasonTHE ROSE TATTOO, WAITING FOR GODOT & More Set for The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2023 Season
February 2, 2023

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has announced its roster of productions for its 61st season — featuring an eclectic mix of comedy, romance, historical drama, and a fantastical holiday offering.
AC Ballet Kicks Off Spring Season With a Premier and Anniversary GalaAC Ballet Kicks Off Spring Season With a Premier and Anniversary Gala
February 2, 2023

To kick off its Spring season the Atlantic City Ballet will perform the premier of Carmina Burana on February 24th at the Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars.
New Jersey Theatre Alliance Welcomes New Members To The Board Of TrusteesNew Jersey Theatre Alliance Welcomes New Members To The Board Of Trustees
February 2, 2023

New Jersey Theatre Alliance (“the Alliance”), one of the nation's largest arts service organizations for professional theatre, will welcome new members to their board of trustees, Diane L. Parker and Alec Stoll.
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Boyz II Men This MonthState Theatre New Jersey Presents Boyz II Men This Month
February 2, 2023

State Theatre New Jersey presents Boyz II Men on Friday, February 10 at 8pm. Tickets range from $59-$234.  
share