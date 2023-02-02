AC Ballet Kicks Off Spring Season With a Premier and Anniversary Gala

To kick off its Spring season the Atlantic City Ballet will perform the premier of Carmina Burana on February 24th at the Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars. The company will continue it's 40th Anniversary celebration with an Anniversary Gala on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino. Featuring a sit-down dinner, dancing, and a salute to ACB's accomplished alumni from the past 40 years, proceeds from the evening will go toward continuing a tradition of dance excellence and inspiring passion for future generations to come. To round out their Spring performances the company will present A Midsummer Night's Dream on March 26th and Carmen on April 15th.

Founded in 1982, by International Ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from around the world. Although their home base is in Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, the Ballet has performed in theaters all along the east coast and across the country. Their repertoire of original works includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake but Ms. Papa is most known for her innovative works such as Dracula, Caught Up In The Swing and her full length Carmen. Since its inception, the Atlantic City Ballet has served as one of the cultural treasures of New Jersey and continues a tradition of dance excellence for future generations of ballet audiences.

Circus Maximus Theater-Caesars Hotel & Casino-Atlantic City, NJ

Fri. February 24th, 2023-Carmina Burana-7pm

Sun. March 26th, 2023- Midsummer Night's Dream -5pm

Sat. April 15th, 2023- -Carmen-7pm

40th Anniversary Gala

Sat. March 4, 2023-Caesars-7pm (VIP Sponsor Reception-6pm)

Tickets for All Performances & Gala can be purchased by going to www.acballet.org