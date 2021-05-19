AC Ballet Concludes Virtual Season With Hawaiian Themed Fundraiser

After a successful virtual season, the Atlantic City Ballet is celebrating with a virtual fundraiser, Aloha AC Ballet. On June 17th, 2021 the ballet will take the virtual stage with MC and local celebrity, Melanie Rice to enjoy a fun evening of ballet performances, special guests and interactive segments. Ticket holders will receive a party box filled with Hawaiian themed swag, a recipe to make your very own Aloha Ballet cocktail and other fun stuff! The event kicks off with a virtual auction featuring unique gifts, fun experiences and gift certificates. The auction is up NOW and bidding will continue until the night of the event with new items added every week.



"We are so excited to finally be planning our 21-22 live season and so proud that we were able to bring the ballet to so many during such a challenging time." stated Phyllis Papa, Founding Artistic Director.



"Most performing arts organizations were hit hard during the shut down so this fundraiser is going to help us get back on our feet, literally!"

Fans can purchase tickets by going to the company's web site and there they will also be directed to the online auction. Sponsorships are also available.

Founded in 1982, by International Ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from around the world and have earned national acclaim for their technical expertise and exuberant stage presence. Although their home base is in Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, the Ballet has performed in theaters all along the east and west coasts. Their repertoire of original works includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake but Ms. Papa is most known for her innovative works such as Dracula, Romeo & Juliet and her full length Carmen. Since its inception, the Atlantic City Ballet has served as one of the cultural treasures of New Jersey and continues a tradition of dance excellence for future generations of ballet audiences

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

ALOHA, AC BALLET!

Tickets-acballet.org/specialevents

Auction-atlanticcityballet.betterworld.org/auctions/aloha-ac-ballet

Ticket Prices

$200-admission for 2 and Party Box for 2