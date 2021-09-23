AC Ballet Announces Return With 39h Season 

After 18 months of being shut down and only able to perform virtually, the Atlantic City Ballet is back with in person performances and celebrating their 39th season. Their main season will be held at The Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars hotel and casino.

The season begins on October 29th with Dracula and continues till December with the holiday favorite, The Nutcracker. After a short break the company starts their spring season in March and continues through May. Along the way the company will tour various theaters throughout the state including The Strand in Lakewood and STAC in Manahawkin and the PAC at Stockton University.

"We are just so thrilled to be back performing in person" remarked Phyllis Papa, Artistic Director. "It was hard not knowing, so we're glad that the state is finding ways to reopen safely so people can enjoy the arts again."

Founded in 1982, by International Ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from around the world and have earned national acclaim for their technical expertise and exuberant stage presence. Although their home base is in Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, the Ballet has performed in theaters all along the east coast and across the country.

Their repertoire of original works includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake but Ms. Papa is most known for her innovative works such as Dracula, Caught Up In The Swing and her full length Carmen. Since its inception, the Atlantic City Ballet has served as one of the cultural treasures of New Jersey and continues a tradition of dance excellence for future generations of ballet audiences

Circus Maximus Theater-Caesars Hotel & Casino-Atlantic City, NJ

TICKETS ON SALE September 27, 2021

Fri. October 29th, 2021 Dracula_8pm

Sat. November 27th, 2021- It's A Shore Holiday-7pm

Sun. December 19th, 2021- The Nutcracker-5pm

Sat. March 26th, 2022- Midsummer Night's Dream -7pm

Sat. April 23rd, 2022- -Carmen-4pm

Sat. May 21st, 2022-Cinderella-4pm

The Strand Theater Lakewood, NJ

Sat December 18th, 2021- The Nutcracker -7pm

Stockton PAC-Galloway, NJ TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Fri December 10th, 2021 The Nutcracker-7pm

Sat. December 11th, 2021 The Nutcracker-10:30am & 3pm

Stafford Township Arts Center (STAC) Manahawkin NJ TICKETS ON SALE NOW Sunday November 28th, 2021-It's A Shore Holiday-3pm

Tickets for All Performances can be purchased by going to www.acballet.org/attend.