A Tribute to Aretha Franklin Comes to MPAC, March 17

Celebrate the music and legacy one of music's most legendary voices when A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 17 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.

Created by Damien Sneed, the multi-genre composer, bandleader, musician and vocalist, this dynamic presentation celebrates the amazing musical legacy of the late Ms. Franklin, arranged and musically directed by Sneed. The production will feature Sneed on piano and vocals, along with Karen Clark Sheard, four-time Grammy and multiple Stellar and Dove Award-winning gospel vocalist and songwriter.

With a career spanning several generations and a multitude of genres, Aretha Franklin earned her title, "The Queen of Soul." Beloved by musicians and listeners alike, Aretha is recognized as one the most successful female recording artists in history. Aretha Franklin continued to perform well into the later years of her illustrious life. During this time, musician, vocalist, and composer Damien Sneed toured with Ms. Franklin, developing a strong mentee relationship with the soul legend. In Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul, Sneed will pay homage to the monarch herself with fresh renditions of her most cherished hits, including "How I Got Over," "Respect," "Say A Little Prayer," and others.

"The tour was inspired just by thinking of something that I could do to honor the Queen of Soul, who was a great musician, a great singer, and a true icon," says Sneed, who played with Franklin during her final performance at Elton John's AIDS Foundation fundraising gala on November 7, 2017, at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. Sneed recalls some of her best advice, including "not to be discouraged by the things that I may be going through because there's always someone going through more." Sneed adds that as a creative artist, Franklin was "one of a kind, a monogene."

Aretha Franklin was a giant of popular music and a global cultural icon. One of the best-selling musical artists of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide, the undisputed "Queen of Soul" created an amazing legacy of more than six decades. She had sung before heads of state and foreign royals and gained admiration from fans, colleagues, and fellow artists across all genres. She is known all over the world simply by her first name: Aretha.

Damien Sneed is a pianist, vocalist, organist, composer, conductor, arranger, producer, and arts educator whose work spans multiple genres. He has worked with opera, classical, jazz, pop, R&B, and gospel legends, including the late Aretha Franklin and Jessye Norman, which he is featured on Norman's final recording, Bound For The Promised Land on Albany Records. He also worked with Wynton Marsalis, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Ashford & Simpson, J'Nai Bridges, Lawrence Brownlee, and many others. Sneed has served as music director for Grammy Award-winning gospel artists The Clark Sisters, Richard Smallwood, Donnie McClurkin, Hezekiah Walker, Marvin Sapp, Karen Clark Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole, and Kim Burrell, among others. Sneed is a 2020 Dove Award winner for his work as a featured producer and writer on The Clark Sisters' project, The Return, released on March 13, 2020.

Joining the tour will be four-time Grammy Award winner and multiple Stellar and Dove Award winner Karen Clark Sheard. A gospel music legend and a part of a musical dynasty, Clark Sheard is renowned throughout the music industry for her one-of-a-kind multi-octave vocal range and ability. Her musical style, both with the legendary Clark Sisters and as a solo artist, has inspired a host of today's brightest pop divas, including Queen Latifah, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Faith Evans, among countless others. Through the years, The Clark Sisters have recorded 20 albums, including GMA Dove Award-winner and Grammy Award-nominated Heart and Soul (1987) and Grammy Award-nominated Conqueror (1988) and Sincerely (1983), while crafting enduring gospel anthems such as "Endow Me," "Pray for the USA," "Name It Claim It" and "Is My Living in Vain?"

MPAC patrons must show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of an event, and wear masks at all times.