A JOHN DENVER CHRISTMAS STARRING RICK SCHULER Comes to NJPAC in November

Rocky Mountain High Experience, A John Denver CHRISTMAS STARRING RICK SCHULER comes to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, November 30th at 2:00 p.m.



A John Denver Christmas is a magical and intimate experience that will take you back to the ’70s when John Denver’s music filled the airways. Rick Schuler’s enchanting holiday show features all your favorite Denver hits including Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home Country Roads,” “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” just to name a few.



Schuler weaves in John’s heartwarming inspirational carols and holiday classics from his memorable TV specials and Christmas albums including “Aspenglow,” “Away in a Manger,” “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Let it Snow,” “Silver Bells,” and many more festive standards.



Rocky Mountain High Experience®, A John Denver Christmas captivates audiences young and old alike so don’t miss the incomparable event of the season! You will swear that you’re back in the ’70s with John Denver on stage.



Rick Schuler emerged as the leading performer of John Denver’s music almost four decades ago. His Rocky Mountain High Experienceis just that, a true experience. Even John’s bandmates sing Rick's praises. Schuler not only sings, sounds, and looks like Denver, he shares his humanitarian spirit and incorporates his global works into the show.



Rick performs in front of thousands of Denver fans at such wide-ranging venues as performing art centers, theatres, and outdoor festival stages, and has been featured on nationally syndicated television and radio shows. Also, Rick was chosen to open and close an upcoming major Hollywood film release called "Grace and Grit" starring Mena Suvari and Frances Fisher among others and directed by Sebastian Siegel. For more information on Rick Schuler, visit https://www.rickschulermusic.com



Tickets go on-sale Friday, September 12th at 10:00 a.m.