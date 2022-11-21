A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens at Music Mountain Theatre

The holiday tradition returns to the MMT stage with performances beginning on November 25th and playing on weekends through December 11th. Showtimes are Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 PM, Saturdays & Sundays at 3:00 PM.

Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than happiness. But, on Christmas Eve, he's forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts lead him through his past, present and future. This spectacular adaptation of Dickens' most well-known story proved its staying power with a decade-long run at Madison Square Garden and is proudly presented for the 12th time at Music Mountain Theatre. The show's story speaks to every generation and is sure to put you in the spirit of the season!

David Whiteman returns to the role of Ebenezer Scrooge for his 12th year, leading a cast of 61 performers in the spectacular holiday production. Also returning for their 12th time in the show are Louis Palena (Bob Cratchit), Jordan Brennan, Denise Carr, Lucinda Fisher, Gary Garafola, Jill Gibilisco, Michelle Lazarczyk and McAfee Madding. Eight-year-old Sam Chase is back on stage for his second turn as young Tiny Tim.

At the 3:00 PM performance on December 10th, audience members are encouraged to wear their best Ugly Holiday Sweater to the show and participate in the Ugly Sweater Contest during intermission. A winner will be selected by applause and receive a trophy!

Come celebrate the holiday season with A Christmas Carol at Music Mountain Theatre from November 25 - December 11. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for students or seniors and are available online at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or by calling the box office at 609-397-3337.

In addition to mainstage productions, performances for young audiences are offered throughout the year. A Charlie Brown Christmas will have performances at 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM on Saturdays December 3, 10, and 17. Young audience series tickets are $10. The 11AM performance on December 10th will be Santa Hat Day at MMT! The first 100 people to arrive at the theatre will receive a complimentary MMT 5th Anniversary Santa Hat! Additional Santa Hats will be available to purchase for $5 with all of the proceeds benefiting the theatre's scholarship fund.

Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to its mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and, more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey