A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE Comes to State Theatre New Jersey

State Theatre New Jersey will present A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage on Saturday, November 29 at 2pm and 7pm. A VIP Meet & Greet package is available. Tickets start at $34.



The critically acclaimed holiday celebration that the whole family can enjoy brings Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the Peanuts gang together live on stage as they uncover the true meaning of Christmas and perform songs from the unforgettable musical score in a tribute to the legendary composer Vince Guaraldi. The Broadway-style production complete with all-new immersive sets, lighting, choreography, and colorful costumes, has sold more than 300,000 tickets over the prior holiday seasons.

Peanuts is among the most popular and influential brands in the world, and Schulz's Emmy and Peabody Award-winning story has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television almost 60 years ago. A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original animated television show, with more fun, more music, and more finding the true Christmas spirit. After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of holiday music as the Peanuts gang sings traditional Christmas songs and carols.