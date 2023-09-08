A CHAIN AROUND THE WORLD and THE NELLIE BLY BOOK CLUB Come to Speranza Theatre Company 

Speranza Theatre Company presents A Chain Around the World and The Nellie Bly Book Club. A Chain Around the World was written by playwright, Jennie Contuzzi. Performances will run Sept. 16-17th at The Apple Tree House, 298 Academy Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306, with additional performances in Jersey City and Hudson County parks throughout September and October. The Nellie Bly Book Club will feature book club events for children and adults happening on Sept. 13th (adults) and Sept. 17th (kids). All events are FREE and open to the public, reservations required.

Travel around the world with Nellie Bly as she races to beat the record set by the fictional Phileas Fogg in Jules Verne's "Around the World in 80 Days!" On November 14, 1889, The World's convention- defying reporter set sail from Hoboken NJ on a daring adventure that awed the nation and changed her life forever.

Reserve your FREE tickets at https://www.speranzatheatre.com/

A Chain Around The World is a family-friendly play which will be performed outdoors in Hudson County parks. This historical play is recommended for ages 6-adult and has a runtime of approximately 35 minutes.

Written by Jennie Contuzzi, Directed by Mikaela Kafka, Stage Managed by Maxinne Spann, Costumes/Props by Marci Elyn Schein, Sound Engineering by Nicholas Von Hagel, and Produced by Heather Wahl. Cast includes: Rachel Brudner, Samantha Resnick, Kimberly Bollard, Joelle Zazz, Patrick O’Konis, Scott Tomjack, and Jason Faust.

Performance Dates:

Sat 9/16/2023 @ 6:00 PM at The Apple Tree House

Sun 9/17/2023 @ 1:00 PM at The Apple Tree House

Sun 9/17/2023 @ 4:00 PM at The Apple Tree House





Fri 9/22/2023 @ 6:00 PM at Berry Lane Park

Sat 9/23/2023 @ 6:00 PM at Van Vorst Park

Sun 9/24/2023 @ 1:00 PM at Canco Park

This program is made possible by support from The Jersey City Arts Trust Grant, The Museum of Jersey City History, and a grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a division of the Department of State, and administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, Thomas A. DeGise, Hudson County Executive & the Hudson County Board of County Commissioners.

Speranza Theatre Company is thrilled to announce our first book club! We will have two sessions - one for adults and one for children - which are both free and open to the public. We have limited courtesy copies of each book for families in need.

Adult Book Club

Book: Around the World in 72 Days by Nellie Bly

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 6:30pm-8:30pm

*Note: This book club session will take place after a special VIP dress rehearsal performance. Wine & cheese will be served! (20 Available Slots)

PLEASE RSVP BY 9/12

Children's Book Club

Book: Who Was Nellie Bly? by Margaret Gurevich

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 1:30pm-3:00pm

*Note: This book club session will take place after Sunday's matinee. Children are asked to bring a picnic lunch!

PLEASE RSVP BY 9/16

Both play performances & book club sessions will take place at The Apple Tree House (298 Academy St, Jersey City, NJ 07306).