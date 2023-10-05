22nd Annual Young Playwrights Competition Now Accepting Submissions

Open for submissions now through January 22, 2024.

22nd Annual Young Playwrights Competition Now Accepting Submissions

The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, is once again reaching out to creative young people for its annual Young Playwrights Competition. Winners receive cash prizes and see their work performed by professional actors at the Zoom awards ceremony in the spring. The honorable mentions are awarded gift certificates.

 

To jumpstart this year's entrants, The Theater Project will stream last year's four winning plays October 23-29. Virtual site visits to NJ classrooms by adult playwrights are also available on request on a first come-first served basis. Interviews with previous honorees and audio recordings of their plays are available on the company's website in their podcast series, THE THEATER PROJECT THINKS ABOUT ….

 

The submission deadline to enter the 2024 competition is January 22.  New Jersey's high school playwrights submit their short plays at TheTheaterProject.org website, where they will find all the necessary entry guidelines and formatting rules. TheTheaterProject.org/young-playwrights-competition.

 

“Kids need us to listen,” says artistic director Mark Spina. “Every year one of our winners tells us, ‘I would never have tried to do this if I hadn't heard about the competition.' By providing this forum, we hope to inspire more young people to write and develop the verbal abilities, critical thinking skills and creativity that they need to succeed in any field.”

 

Several past winners of the Young Playwrights Competition have gone on to pursue degrees in theater and playwriting, and they often return to The Theater Project's event to present prizes and share their journeys with the newest honorees. After the ceremony, the judges, members of The Theater Project's Adult Playwrights Workshop, also offer half-hour tutorials to any interested entrant.

 

“We want to make sure that kids know their creative efforts are valued by showcasing them for the community,” says program coordinator Kevin Carver. “Arts education sometimes gets short-changed as schools struggle to meet so many demands, especially this year. But when kids lose out on arts experiences, they miss opportunities to develop critical thinking skills that are needed now more than ever.”

 

The 2023 honorees were:

 

FIRST PRIZE

Elise Harvey, Somerset County Vocational and Technical High School, Bridgewater

 

SECOND PRIZE

Delia Mullen, Communications High School, Wall Township

 

THIRD PRIZE (a tie)

Nicole M. Beltre, Teaneck High School

and

Henry Frieman, Communications High School, Wall Township

 

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Kristen Gallagher, Communications High School, Wall Township

MJ King, Morristown High School

Leila Kramer & Trevor Preece (collaboration), Cherry Hill High School East

Mia Longenecker, Madison High School

Lucas Luchsinger, Union County Vocational Technical School, Scotch Plains

Charlie Patton, High Technology High School, Lincroft

Jonathan Tejada, Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy, Elizabeth

 

WHAT:        Young Playwrights Competition

WHEN:        Submission deadline for 2024 competition: January 22

WHO:          NJ high school students

INFO:          www.thetheaterproject.org, 908 809-8865



2023 Regional Awards


