10 Hairy Legs Will Join Choreographer Doug Eikins For A World Premiere At The Morris Museum

Live Arts at the Morris Museum presents New Jersey's own dance heroes, 10 Hairy Legs, in Trouble Will Find Me: Remixed, a one-of-a-kind sensory experience Thursday, November 21st through Sunday, November 23rd at 8pm. 10 Hairy Legs, which celebrates the artistry of the male dancer will join forces with up-from-the-street choreographer Doug Elkins for Trouble Will Find Me: Remixed. This new, new site-specific piece will be staged, fittingly, in the Museum's Main Gallery with the thrilling new exhibition, Aerosol: Graffiti l Street Art l New Jersey l Now as their backdrop.

This exceptional and spirited World Premiere allows the audience to experience 'dance in the round'. Trouble Will Find Me: Remixed will feature a new soundtrack of surprising pieces of music ranging from baroque to contemporary pop. Audience members are invited to sit, walk, and move about during this fresh dance happening. Each performance will be different as the nimble dancers respond spontaneously to the soundtrack (which will be played on shuffle) so that every performance is developing right before our eyes, a user-friendly Russian roulette of dance. There will be a cash bar in the gallery so audience members can imbibe during and after the performance which will then evolve into a social affair/dance party with the artists.

The performances times:

Thursday, November 21 8pm

Friday, November 22, 9pm

Saturday, November 23, 9pm

The gallery, including a cash bar, will be open one hour before the show.

Aerosol is the first U.S. museum exhibition to showcase the work of contemporary graffiti writers and street artists painted directly on the gallery wallsa??from floor to ceilinga??to capture the scale and site-specific nature of this artistic practice. Ranging from quick name tags and throw-ups to mural-sized pieces and a monumental tribute wall, the artworks on view illustrate current trends in New Jersey aerosol art. It features newly created work by twelve artists, including: 4sakn, Acet TM7, Dave Mek One Klama, Dean Ras Innocenzi, Demerock, Distort, Elan, Felipe Prox One Rivas, Jonathan Conner (LANK), Leon Rainbow, Maliq Griffin, and Will Kasso Condry. The show will be on view through March 15, 2020.

For tickets and information: https://morrismuseum.org/events/trouble-will-find-me/

10 Hairy Legs provides a lens to experience the broad spectrum of dance. Widely acclaimed for its aggressive commissioning of new works and curation of master works, we have served more than 85,000 patrons, students, artists and educators since our founding in 2012, nationally and internationally. Commissions: Doug Varone, Doug Elkins, Tiffany Mills, Manuel Vignoulle, Julie Bour, Megan Williams, Adam Barruch, Al Blackstone, Larry Keigwin, Raja Feather Kelly, Nicholas Sciscione and Yin Yue. Broadcasts have included NJTV's State of the Arts, The Meredith Vieira Show and Nick Cannon's Red Nose Dancathon. Dance Education is an important part of our mission and we provide a wide range of programs for all ages exemplifying the many facets of maleness expressed through dance to more than 2,500 students and educators each year.





