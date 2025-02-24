Sō Percussion Will Give 'Found Sounds' Talk at the Princeton Public Library

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Members of the award-winning ensemble Sō Percussion will give a talk on “Found Sounds” Tuesday, March 4 at 7pm, a presentation of the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) Soundtracks Series at the Princeton Public Library. They will discuss the unique soundscapes which can be created using everyday items. The ensemble regularly incorporates unusual sounds and found instruments in performances, including in works on their 2025 GRAMMY@ Award-winning album Rectangles and Circumstance with Caroline Shaw.

There will be an opportunity for questions and hands-on engagement with found items so that audience members can produce their own percussive sounds. The free talk takes place in the library's Community Room.

Sō Percussion are celebrated for a dazzling range of work: for live performances which bring to life the vibrant percussion repertoire; for an extravagant array of collaborations in classical music, pop, indie rock, contemporary dance, and theater; and for their work in education and community. Committed to the creation and amplification of new work, Sō's collaborative composition partners include David Lang, Julia Wolfe, Nathalie Joachim, Dan Trueman, Kendall K. Williams, among others. This season, Sō and Caroline Shaw (as well as Ringdown, Shaw's duo) perform a program highlighting their 2025 Grammy Award-winning album, Rectangles and Circumstance, at East Coast venues and in Europe. Sō Percussion are Princeton University's Edward T. Cone performers-in-residence.

Attendees of the talk will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for free tickets to see Sō Percussion in action as they perform Viet Cuong's inventive Re(new)al with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra at performances March 8-9. Tickets and information for those concerts are available at princetonsymphony.org.

Soundtracks is free and open to the public, and is presented as a PSO BRAVO! community outreach program in partnership with Princeton Public Library. The series is sponsored in the 2024-25 season by AffinIT.

