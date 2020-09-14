Weathervane Opens Kander & Ebb Musical Revue THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND

The show opens Wednesday, September 16th and runs in alternating rep through October 9th.

Weathervane Theatre's inaugural alternating repertory fall season's third and final Mainstage production - The World Goes 'Round - opens Wednesday, September 16 at 7 PM. It will run in alternating repertory with Little Shop of Horrors and M iracle on South Division Street t hrough October 9th.

Filled with humor, romance, drama and nonstop melody, The World Goes' Round is a thrilling celebration of one of Broadway's most enduring collaborations, John Kander and Fred Ebb. From Cabaret to Chicago, the nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems, including "Mr. Cellophane," "Maybe This Time," "Cabaret" and "New York, New York,"seamlessly interwoven into a passionate, harmonious, up-tempo evening of musical theatre.

Weathervane's production is directed and choreographed by Broadway's Amiee Turner who previously staged Weathervane's Chicago, The Foreigner, and Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks. Staging this production during a pandemic, Turner had to reimagine her initial concept:

"When I originally envisioned this, it was taking place in all these intimate settings - at a bar, a table, a small stage - those types of intimate spaces for the storytelling of it, said Turner. "Then I realized that we couldn't and shouldn't do that. I didn't want the audience to be worried about people being in that space so then it became about how do we create an open space where we have lots of air. It flipped the whole concept almost completely upside down."

For this production to be performed as safely as possible actors have their own chairs and props that are never to be shared with another individual. In addition, each actor had to self-quarantine upon arrival and is regularly screened by company medical staff before reporting to work.

Additional changes for the health and safety of the artists, staff, and guests include no post-performance meet and greet, digital playbills and ticketing, contact tracing, and installation of a brand new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning.

Performed to in person audiences only, audiences will be capped at 25% capacity and be socially distanced throughout the theatre. Masks are required on the premises and temperature checks conducted upon arrival. Complimentary disposable masks available upon entry and sanitization stations located at all entrances. After every performance the facilities are professionally deep cleaned.

The World Goes 'Round is conceived by Susan Stroman, David Thompson, and Scott Ellis. It's music directed by Matthew Everingham. Cast: Robert H. Fowler, Marisa Kirby, Jewell Noel, Ethan Paulini, and Monica Rosenblatt. Understudies: Connor Buonaccorsi, Nicole Fluegge, Carrie Greenberg.

Additional creative team: Rien Schlecht (Production Management/Costume Design), Chad Rowe (Technical Direction) Gibbs Murray (Scenic Design), Michaela Pietrinferno (Sound

Design), Kay Cates (Properties Design), Scout Hough (Lighting Design), and Egypt Dixon (Production Stage Manager).

Approved by Actors' Equity Association, Weathervane's inaugural fall season runs in alternating repertory September 9 - October 11th at 7PM (Wednesday - Saturday) with additional 2PM performances on Saturdays as well as on Sunday, October 11th. Single tickets, dinner and a show packages, and ticket subscriptions now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Tickets range $19-$39.

The Weathervane Box Office is open by phone (603-837-9322), email (boxoffice@weahervanenh.org), and in person Wednesday-Saturday from 10AM - 2PM and 5PM - 7PM. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane's website.

Shows View More New Hampshire Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You