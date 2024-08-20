Veronica Dunne To Star In CABARET At Weathervane Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway and Disney Channel star Veronica Dunne will star as Sally Bowles in an immersive production of Cabaret at New Hampshire's award-winning Weathervane Theatre this summer. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, Cabaret features a book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

The landmark Kander/Ebb/Masteroff classic returns to the Weathervane as you've never seen it before. Set in 1930s Berlin, ‘Wilkommen' to the iconic Kit Kat Club. Night after night, patrons are entertained here by its seedy denizens celebrating the dawning of the Jazz Age, while outside, the dawning of a very different age is emerging.

Joining Dunne in the cast of Cabaret is Jorge Donoso (Emcee), Nathaniel J. Ryan (Cliff Bradshaw), Robert H. Fowler (Herr Schultz), Becca Ayers (Frauelien Schneider), Jessie Booth (Fraulein Kost), and Ethan Davenport (Ernst Ludwig) with Danielle Barrett (Rosie), Julia Bogdanoff (Texas), Elizabeth Cowperthwaite (Frenchie), Nicholas Deapo (Herman), Jeremy Lloyd (Bobby), Veronica Stowe (Helga), and Payton Thomas (Hans). Rounding out the company are Carrie Greenberg, Hannah Showalter, Lew Whitener, and Pyper K Williams.

Cabaret is, hands down, one of my all time favorite musicals and never has their been a more important time to tell this story. Welcoming Veronica to the North Country in this iconic role will be a treat for us as a company and our wonderful patrons. I am certain this will be a truly singular production in the Weathervane's storied history.

Cabaret will open at Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, NH, on October 6 and run through October 13, 2024, as part of Weathervane Theatre's 59th season. Tickets for Cabaret are now on sale at weathervanenh.org or 603-837-9322. Special events include an opening night reception following the Sunday, October 6th performance where patrons can mix and mingle with the cast and the creative team with this intimate ticketed event. Reception includes a complimentary glass of champagne and drink specials.

Cabaret is part of Weathervane's 59th season, running now - October 13, 2024. Additional Season 59 titles include EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, THE FULL MONTY, CLUE, and ROMEO & JULIET. Season 59 tickets start at $24.

Veronica Dunne is most recognized for her role as Marisa on Disney Channel's KC Undercover and her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.She can currently be seen in the feature film Rosé all day.

Comments