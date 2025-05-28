Trousdale and More Set for August Lineup at River House Restaurant Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prescott Park Arts Festival has revealed its August concert lineup for the River House Restaurant Concert Series, with an exciting bonus July show just revealed. Concerts will be held on the Wilcox Main Stage, beautifully set along the Piscataqua River in Portsmouth's Prescott Park, and remain true to the Festival's 50+ year mission of making the arts accessible to all.

All concerts begin at 7:00 PM, with no fixed admission, encouraging an optional, recommended donation of $15 to support the Festival's vibrant programming. VIP Tables in The Kane Company VIP Seating Area, Blankets, and “The Best Seat in the House” are also available for reservation, offering fans a premium experience under the summer sky.

August Concert Lineup

Friday, August 15 — Trousdale

A dynamic female-fronted indie pop trio known for lush harmonies, heart-forward songwriting, and genre-blending instrumentation, Trousdale brings infectious energy and emotional depth to every performance.



Saturday, August 16 — Vincent Neil Emerson

A rising voice in Americana and country music, Emerson channels the storytelling soul of Texas folk with a sound that's raw, heartfelt, and steeped in tradition.



Thursday, August 21 — Andrew Duhon

A soulful singer-songwriter from New Orleans, Duhon crafts poetic, blues-infused folk music that resonates with authenticity and warmth.



Friday, August 22 — GoldFord

With a sound that fuses soul, pop, and gospel roots, GoldFord's powerful vocals and uplifting anthems have gained him national attention and a dedicated following.



Saturday, August 30 — Dawes

Celebrated for their introspective lyrics and classic American rock sound, Dawes returns to the Wilcox Main Stage with a new album and timeless favorites. Last seen at the Arts Festival in 2016, don't miss this powerhouse live performance!

Bonus July Show Announced!

Wednesday, July 16 — Lucius

Known for their mesmerizing harmonies and avant-pop flair, Lucius delivers a captivating live show that's both sonically rich and visually stunning. This special mid-summer performance promises to be one of the highlights of the season, as they have just released their highly anticipated new self-titled album, marking their fourth studio album and most personal and purposeful work to date. Last seen in 2019, the Festival is excited to welcome Lucius back to the Wilcox Main Stage!

The Arts Festival has a couple of additional concerts that will be announced later in the summer, along with the support acts for all shows, and which concerts will be part of the beloved Rain or Shine Series, in partnership with The Music Hall. Josie's Family Jams, presented by ConvenientMD, special events for kids and their families, will be announced in June along with the line-up for the Seacoast Jazz Festival, which will return once again this August in partnership with the Seacoast Jazz Society. Stay tuned as more details are shared for the Arts Festival's exciting summer season.

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 14% Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 12% Nicole Scherzinger - Sunset Boulevard - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds