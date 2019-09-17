The Peterborough Players Present THE FLIGHT FANTASTIC

Ladies and gentlemen, and children of all ages, the Peterborough Players invites you to go to the center ring of the Big Top with the first showing in their new Special Screenings series, The Flight Fantastic. This high-flying documentary will be on-screen at the Players on October 5th at 1pm. Audiences will also have the very special opportunity to participate in a talkback with the filmmaker - former Artistic Director of the Peterborough Players, Emmy- and Tony-nominee Tom Moore.

This fascinating look at the world of the flying trapeze centers on one of the greatest acts in circus history, The Flying Gaonas. First performing on a trampoline, the Gaonas went on to become a star attraction for the best circuses in the world, including Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey. The Gaonas fill the screen with their dazzling skills and charisma, qualities that are undiminished in their "second act." Having left the center ring, we see them pass the torch through teaching and coaching to new generations. Longtime Broadway, film, and TV director Tom Moore, a trapeze flyer in his own right, brings their story to life through interviews with family members and colorful archival material.

"Serving as Artistic Director of the Peterborough Players, coming as it did shortly after I graduated from Yale School of Drama but right before being offered the original Grease, was a very special landmark in my directing career," says Moore. "Sally Brown took a chance on a very young director and the rest became my theatrical history. The Players have held a special place in my heart ever since... And it is a special joy to be able to share my documentary, The Flight Fantastic, at the Players, as the world of the aerial arts has been another great passion in my life."

While Moore is perhaps best known in the theatre as the director of the original Broadway production of Grease, he also directed the original production of the Pulitzer Prize winning play 'night Mother. In addition, he directed the film version of 'night Mother with Sissy Spacek and Anne Bancroft. His work garnered Emmy nominations for episodes of hit TV shows like ER, Mad About You, and L.A. Law. He was a fellow at the American Film Institute, and he holds a B.A. from Purdue University and an M.F.A. from the Yale University School of Drama.

The Players is thrilled to offer this unique opportunity to be mesmerized by the story of The Flying Gaonas and to learn more about the film from Tom Moore. Tickets to The Flight Fantastic are only $20 and are available now through the Players website, peterboroughplayers.org, or by calling (603) 924-7585. The Flight Fantastic is appropriate for audiences of all ages!

Peterborough Players is New Hampshire's premiere professional regional theater. Known for an annual Summer Season consisting of 7 main stage productions and 2 children's shows, the Players also now produces a 3-play Winter Season and continues to offer the Arts on Screen series that includes screenings of renowned performances from the Metropolitan Opera and London's National Theatre. The Players enriches the human experience by producing quality live professional theatre, developing and training theatre artists, and offering New Hampshire a wide variety of performing arts events. Peterborough Players is sponsored in part by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information please visit Peterborough Players, 55 Hadley Road, Peterborough, NH 03458 or www.peterboroughplayers.org





