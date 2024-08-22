The New London Barn Playhouse Opens Its MainStage Production Of CLUE!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New London Barn Playhouse invites you to this season's production of Clue, appearing on the MainStage! Clue runs August 21st through September 1st at 7:30pm with matinee performances on the 22nd, 28th, and 30th at 2:00pm, and Sunday performances at 5:00pm!

Based on both the board game and movie by the same name, Sandy Rustin's murder-mystery play takes the audience along for the ride as classic characters such as Wadsworth and Miss Scarlet attempt to solve the murder of their gracious host. As body counts continue to increase throughout the night, the clan of dinner party guests race to find the killer. Clue is the comedic crime-fiction play that will leave each audience member enthralled by the hunt for the killer, and immersed in the humor portrayed by the unique characters.

Starring in this production is an amazing group entirely of returning ‘Barnies,' including two from the 2024 Acting Intern Company! The Barn Playhouse is proud to announce Scott Cote* as Wadsworth, a Barn Playhouse alum who performed in Don't Dress For Dinner during our 2016 season. Dylan Lugosi as Yvette from the 2022 Acting Intern Company, who played Ilona in She Loves Me and Sabrina Koss as Miss Scarlet from our 2019 Acting Intern Company, who played Molly in Peter and the Starcatcher. Dawn Tucker* plays Mrs. Peacock who shined in our

2023 production of The Wedding Singer as Rose and 2019 production of Grease as Miss Lynch and Scott Sweatt, who has starred in a multitude of NLBP productions, including this season's Little Shop of Horrors as Mr. Mushnik and the Narrator in South Pacific - in Concert.

Some additional names you may be familiar with are Cynthia Kauffman as Mrs. White, from the 2023 Acting Intern Company, who played Cynthia Weil in our production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Brecken Hummer as Colonel Mustard who served as an understudy for our 2023 production of …Spelling Bee. Ben Harmon as Mr. Green from this summer's Acting Intern Company, Laura DeGraw as Ensemble from our 2023 Box Office Staff, Steele Whitney as Ensemble from this summer's production of Driving Miss Daisy. Along with Chloe Caustrita as Female Swing, our 2023 Box Office & House Manager and Shane Boucher as Male Swing from this summer's Acting Intern Company.

The Creative Team includes Director Richard Roland++, returning for his 8th production with The Barn Playhouse including Hairspray, Chicago, Ragtime, She Loves Me, and more, Pianist Kyra Teboe making her NLBP debut, Scenic Designer Vincent Gunn, who has been involved

with the Barn Playhouse since 2017 with productions of She Loves Me, Murder for Two, Sylvia and more, Costume Designer Andrew Burns who also designed our production of Rent, Lighting Designer Keith A. Truax^ who is back for his 7th season at the Barn Playhouse including Guys & Dolls, The Wedding Singer, Footloose, and more. As well as Sound Designer Zachariah Rosenbaum, Hair & Wig Designer Eryn Mychael Perkins, Props Supervisor Finley Fields, Production Stage Manager Colleen Lacy*, and Assistant Stage Manager Margaret ‘Maggie' Hannan*.

Join us for Clue and find out whodunit! - tickets start at $30.00 for adults and are available at nlbarn.org/tickets, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office Tuesday-Sunday starting at 11AM.

Comments