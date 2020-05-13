The Jaffrey Park Theatre Opening May be Delayed Due to The Health Crisis

Monadnock Ledger-Transcript has reported that the opening of the The Jaffrey Park Theatre, which is near completion, could be delayed to the health crisis.

The theatre was scheduled to open in the summer, but Steve Jackson, CEO of the Park Theatre said the theater is looking into other broadcasting options for people to access free programming until the theater is allowed open for in-person showings.

"We're in a situation right now that I don't think there's a soul that runs a theater that could say when they're going to be open," Jackson said. "We're in one of the most troublesome categories, because by design what we do is a communal experience. We're by design a place to gather to do something."

