THE GOONIES 40th Anniversary Edition To Screen At Park Theatre

Join the Goonies on their quest on Friday, April 18, 7pm, at The Park Theatre. A young teenager named Mikey Walsh finds an old treasure map in his father's attic. Hoping to save their homes from demolition, Mikey and his friends Data Wang, Chunk Cohen, and Mouth Devereaux run off on a big quest to find the secret stash of Pirate One-Eyed Willie.

Steven Spielberg, Richard Donner (Lethal Weapons films), and Chris Columbus (Harry Potter films) collaborated on this epic adventure of subterranean caverns, sunken galleons, and a fortune in lost pirate treasure waiting to be found. With an all-star—and very young—cast including Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, and Kerri Green.

Tickets for THE GOONIES are $10 and $9. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 6 pm.

