Spotlight: CABARET at Weathervane Theatre

Veronica Dunne to star in CABARET
Broadway and Disney Channel star Veronica Dunne will star as Sally Bowles in an immersive production of Cabaret at New Hampshire’s award-winning Weathervane Theatre this October. Based on John Van Druten's play and Christopher Isherwood's stories, Cabaret features a book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. Joining Dunne are Broadway's Becca Ayers (1776) and Robert H. Fowler (The Producers) as Fraulein Schneider and Herr Schultz. This strictly limited engagement plays October 6 - 13, 2024 as part of Weathervane Theatre’s 59th season in Whitefield, NH.
The landmark Kander/Ebb/Masteroff classic returns to the Weathervane as you’ve never seen it before. Set in 1930s Berlin, ‘Wilkommen’ to the iconic Kit Kat Club. Night after night, patrons are entertained here by its seedy denizens celebrating the dawning of the Jazz Age, while outside, the dawning of a very different age is emerging.
Joining Dunne, Ayers, and Fowler, the cast of Cabaret features Jorge Donoso (Emcee), Nathaniel J. Ryan (Cliff Bradshaw), Jessie Booth (Fraulein Kost), and Ethan Davenport (Ernst Ludwig) with Danielle Barrett (Rosie), Julia Bogdanoff (Texas), Elizabeth Cowperthwaite (Lulu), Nicholas Deapo (Herman), Dylan Isom (Victor), Jeremy Lloyd (Bobby), Victoria Stowe (Helga), Payton Thomas (Hans), and Lew Whitener (Max). Carrie Greenberg, Camden Dalie Keech, Madalyn Sheehy, Hannah Showalter, and Pyper K Williams round out the company.
