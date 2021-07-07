SoulFest - Celebrating Faith Through Music - Returns This August

New Sound Concerts, Inc., a New England based promoter and festival producer, is hosting their 23rd annual Christian music festival, at the Best of NH award-winning Gunstock Mountain Resort. After canceling the 2020 festival due to the pandemic, thousands are ready to gather and celebrate through "Music, Love & Action."

This highly anticipated summer festival gathers over 8,000 attendees and features multiple GRAMMY-award winning Christian artists among the 75 artists and speakers. With four stages of live musical performances and dynamic speaking sessions, Gunstock provides the perfect setting for SoulFest: New England's Premier Christian Music Festival.

SoulFest will feature GRAMMY and Dove-award Winning Christian artists: Casting Crowns, Lecrae, Crowder, Cory Asbury, and Matt Maher. Also confirmed for the 2021 lineup is Andy Mineo, Big Daddy Weave, Social Club Misfits, Unspoken, Blanca, Gawvi, The Young Escape, among others listed at https://www.thesoulfest.com/lineup.

Unique to SoulFest, the Songwriter's Circle will be hosted daily by Christopher Williams at the indoor lodge stage known as Mercy Street and will feature multiple artists of varying genres to perform together in the round, including notable artists Matt Maher, Cory Asbury, Blanca, Stephen Christian of Anberlin, Ben Fuller, Jeff Senour & Justin McRoberts.

In line with New Sound Concerts' dedication to bringing Music, Love & Action to the forefront of SoulFest, it hosts a speaking series, featuring local and international speakers. The "Soul University" series is designed to converse with and engage the SoulFest audience in the arts, modern culture, as well as awareness leading to action in fighting social injustice.

The 2021 program will feature a morning stretch with biblical meditation, practical teaching on prayer and soul care, the annual panel addressing suicide prevention, plus a 3-part series focused on human trafficking: vulnerability, victimization, and victory.

Attendees participate in a variety of activities for all ages, including an open mic, a guided nature-walk, shop faith-oriented and fair-trade vendors and exhibitors, play on inflatables, and outdoor group games like archery tag, cornhole, giant Jenga. Gunstock offers a zipline, mountain coaster, aerial treetop adventures, camping, swimming, and hiking trails. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with the festival's key Ministry Partners: Thrivent Financial, Upward, Gordon College, Make A Change, and Word of Life.

Scenic chair lift rides lead to the Mountain Top stage, an acoustic setup accompanied by a lush, panoramic view of Lake Winnipesaukee. New Sound is honored to once again feature this unique, life-changing event filled with inspirational music from award-winning artists and engaging workshops by world-renowned speakers, New Sound Concerts invites you to experience it all at once with the beautiful backdrop of New Hampshire's Belknap Mountains.

To preview the full artist lineup, event schedule, or to purchase SoulFest tickets and upgrades - visit https://www.thesoulfest.com/.