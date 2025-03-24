Sneak Preview Of Revolutionary New Independent Film In Production Coming To Park Theatre

The Park Theatre will host an exclusive sneak peek into a revolutionary new movie whose script is written by and the main two stars are played by minimally speaking autistic actors. The free event will take place on Sunday, April 26, at 3 p.m.

The film, Pointing Fingers, is currently in production in Massachusetts. It is about a young man and woman in love and the challenges of starting a life together. The story then turns into a suspense murder mystery.

This is not just a film; it's a bold artistic statement and a testament to the untapped potential within the autism community.

The event will look at the ongoing production of the film. Witness never-before-seen clips from this groundbreaking production.

Hear firsthand from the visionary director, the innovative writer, and the inspiring cast about the journey to bring this cinematic marvel to life.

Be part of history by contributing to the nonprofit fundraising efforts needed to complete this transformative independent film.

The film is written and stars Dan Bergmann. It is directed by Dan’s father, award-winning film director Michael Bergmann (Milk & Money, Tied to a Chair, Influence). The cast includes Dan Bergmann & Emily Faith Grodin, with Lisa Bostnar, Joshua Wolf Coleman, Carol A. Ortlip, Patrick Adams Riviere, Kurt Zischke, and Faith Salie.

“For people with autism, at least in my experience, the most important good is connecting with other people. This movie project allows me so much opportunity to connect: First in my imagination while writing, now in production with so many artists bringing their own creativity to build on mine, and finally when the film is finished to amuse people with a good story that actually takes place in the world of nonspeakers, what a connection to the world that will be! Come meet us, enjoy what we are up to, and help if you can,” said Dan Bergmann, writer, and actor of Pointing Fingers.

After the clips, there will be a talkback Q&A. Finally, there will be a wine reception and a chance for attendees to talk to the writer, director, and cast.

“We are proud to bring this groundbreaking film production to our audience's attention. It can have a bold effect on the way films are cast and produced in the future,” said Steve Jackson, CEO & Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

To reserve free tickets to this Park Theatre Filmmaker Series event Pointing Fingers, go to theparktheatre.org or call the box office (603) 532-8888.