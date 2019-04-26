Seven Stages Shakespeare Company Presents OTHELLO

This May, Seven Stages Shakespeare Company (7SSC) presents Othello running May 3 - May 11 at the historic barn at Wentworth Lear Historic Houses. As with all 7SSC programs, this event is "FREE FOR ALL, Or Pay What You Will." Leaning into the romantic warmth of the ever-present wood in The Warehouse, this intimate chamber production will sit with Shakespeare's examination of lust, betrayal, and jealousy.

Othello will be directed by Alex Hernandez, whose credits include The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park, Hulu's UnREAL, Columbia Picture's upcoming feature film Bloodshot, and the title role in 7SSC's production of Hamlet in spring 2018. "Exploring this play is an examination of the fragility of nobility; it takes decades to build and only moments to implode," says Hernandez. The ensemble is rich in talent, with some recognizable faces from past 7SSC productions, hailing from cities including New York, Boston, and the Seacoast.

Seating is limited and creatively imagined, with two ticket types available: a reserved, guaranteed seat- in a chair- can be secured with a ticket purchase of $23; and a "FREE FOR ALL, Or Pay What You Will" ticket can also be reserved and guarantees general admission to the production with seating options ranging from cushions on the floor to seats in chairs. Seating at this level is first-come, first served. A select number of "FREE FOR ALL, Or Pay What You Will" tickets will be available one hour prior to every show on standby line at The Warehouse.

This event is made possible with support from Production Sponsors: The Kane Company, Inc.; D.F. Richard; JCM Management Company, Inc.; Botanica; Boynton, Waldron, Doleac, Woodman & Scott, P.A.; Karin Barndollar; and Urban Elements, as well as from Hospitality Partner Mayfair House, and from Season Sponsors: Art-Speak; Julia's Fund of the Maine Community Foundation; DTC Lawyers: Donahue, Tucker & Ciandella, and Eric D. Dufour, MBA, CFP of SagePoint Financial.

Reserve your ticket and learn more at 7stagesshakespeare.org.





