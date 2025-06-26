SISTER ACT Comes to New London Barn Playhouse This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New London Barn Playhouse continues its 93rd Summer Season with the smash-hit musical Sister Act, running June 25 through July 13, 2025.

Based on the 1992 hit film, Sister Act features original music by Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Newsies) and tells the story of disco diva Deloris Van Cartier, who goes into witness protection in the last place anyone would think to look—a convent. There, she helps transform a struggling choir into a singing sensation, discovering the power of sisterhood, community, and gospel groove.

The production stars Alyssa Marie Watkins as Deloris Van Cartier, founder of When We See Us Productions and a proud graduate of the University of Oklahoma. Cheryl McMahon returns as the stern but steady Mother Superior, with Dawn Tucker as the riotous Sister Mary Lazarus. Other featured returning performers include Scott Sweatt as Monsignor O’Hara and Justin Lee-Price as Eddie Souther. Making his Barn debut is Darius J. Manuel (National Tours of Hadestown, TINA, Elf) as the villainous Curtis.

The cast also features Debra Buckley (Sister Mary Theresa), Lauren Dattis (Tina), and Savion Gates (Ensemble), along with the talented members of the 2025 Acting Intern Company in featured and ensemble roles.

The production is helmed by Director/Choreographer Deidre Goodwin, who returns to the Barn after directing Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in 2023. The design team includes Christian Fleming (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), Keith A. Truax (Lighting Design), and Zachariah Rosenbaum (Sound Design), with Chase Kessler making his Barn debut as Music Director.

The creative team is rounded out by Stage Manager Margaret Kayes, ASM Wavyne White, and 2nd ASM Miranda Munson, with additional support from Props Supervisor Julia Kowalski, Hair and Wig Designer Isabella Balfour, and a live orchestra featuring Robert Bekkers, Brooks Clarke, Lyvie Beyrent, and Michael Spanedda.

Performances take place Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 PM, with matinees on June 26, July 3, and July 9 at 2:00 PM, and Sundays at 5:00 PM. Tickets start at $34 and are available now at nlbarn.org/tickets or by calling 603-526-6710.

Comments

Don't Miss a New Hampshire News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...