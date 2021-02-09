Renowned NPR Radio Host Diane Rehm Returns To Writers On A New England Stage This Month

On Tuesday, February 23 at 7 p.m., renowned radio host and bestselling author, Diane Rehm returns to The Music Hall's virtual stage as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series, now being presented in an intimate, online format.

Diane Rehm, a public radio legend known as one of the most trusted voices in the nation, will delve into her book WHEN MY TIME COMES, a candid and compassionate consideration of the Right-to-Die movement. Through extensive interviews with terminally ill patients, physicians, ethicists, and more, Rehm gives voice to a broad range of people who are personally linked to the realities of the role medical aid can play in dying.

The 7 p.m. event includes an audience Q&A and a literary conversation with Peter Biello, host of New Hampshire Public Radio's broadcast of All Things Considered and The Bookshelf from NHPR, an ongoing segment featuring authors from around New Hampshire and the region. The event will be hosted on Crowdcast.

Diane Rehm is an award-winning radio host and a bestselling author. Her show The Diane Rehm Show, which was on-air on WAMU and NPR for 40 years, featured guests such as then-Sen. Barack Obama, former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, former Vice President Dick Cheney, former secretaries of State Colin Powell and Hillary Clinton, and Nobel Laureate and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison. Her current NPR radio show and podcast On My Mind is focused on what's going on in Washington D.C. In addition to her success in radio, she is the bestselling author of four autobiographical books: Finding My Voice, Toward Commitment, Life with Maxie, and On My Own. She currently lives in Washington D.C. with her husband.

Tickets: The ticket package for this event on Tuesday, February 23, at 7 p.m. is $5. In addition to access to the livestream, the ticket package includes a virtual author discussion and an audience Q&A. Books and tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.