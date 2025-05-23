ROMEO AND JULIET to be Presented at New Hampshire Theatre Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dive In Productions is returning to the works of William Shakespeare with the first show of their 2025 mainstage season - Romeo and Juliet. Romeo and Juliet will be presented at New Hampshire Theatre Project from June 6-15. Performances are Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm and 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm.

In the heart of Verona, two young lovers are caught between loyalty and longing as their families' feud threatens to tear them apart. As secrets unravel and tensions rise, their romance becomes a powerful, tragic testament to the cost of conflict and the hope of reconciliation. As one of the world's most well-known stories, Romeo and Juliet is an exploration of passion, politics, and the consequences of being human.

"Romeo and Juliet has a genius, dark nuance that is removed from its many adaptations. Traditionally 'good' characters are not necessarily good, the romance is counterfeit, and the tragic ending results from flawed human choices, not fate," says director Kat Mail. "We are bringing Shakespeare's cynicism to the surface in an accessible and intense one-act format."

Dive In Productions' Romeo and Juliet features performances from Jake Pleadwell (Romeo), Annie Lelio (Juliet), Maureen Francis (Nurse), Matt Recine (Friar Lawrence), Annie Stone (Mercutio), Fiona DeVito (Benvolio), Daniel Kehr (Tybalt), Jordan Raymond (Capulet), Benjamin Hunton (Paris, Fight Captain), Emily Andrews (Prince), Heather Howe (Balthasar, Sampson, Servingman), Grey Dunlap (Gregory, Friar John, First Watch), and Catherine Sweet (Abram, Page, Apothecary). The Production Team includes Kat Mail (Director), Ryan Clark (Stage Manager), Kyle Aarons (Fight Choreographer), Jordan Formichelli (Intimacy Coordinator), Jeremy Toussaint (Technical Director, Lighting Designer), Marina Altschiller-Gannon (Sound Designer), Michael Freitag (Music), Emma McDonald (Costume Designer), and Will Saxe (Props Designer).

