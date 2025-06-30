Pousette-Dart Duo to Perform at The Park Theatre in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Park Theatre welcomes the Pousette-Dart Duo for a special one-night-only acoustic performance on Saturday, July 12 at 7:30 PM. Featuring Jon Pousette-Dart and longtime collaborator Jim Chapdelaine, the concert will span decades of music from the iconic Pousette-Dart Band’s Capitol Records era to Jon’s acclaimed solo work.

Known for their harmony-rich, country-tinged folk-rock, the Pousette-Dart Band became a staple of 1970s album radio and a favorite on the college circuit. The band toured with legends such as The Eagles, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Billy Joel, and Little Feat, and appeared on milestone tours like Frampton Comes Alive and Yes Fragile. Today, Pousette-Dart continues to tour nationally, bringing his signature blend of roots-driven Americana to audiences around the country.

Jim Chapdelaine is a four-time Emmy-winning composer, producer, and guitarist, and a frequent collaborator and co-producer on Jon's projects. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, he has worked with a wide range of artists including Phoebe Snow, Chuck Leavell, Paula Cole, Delbert McClinton, and Clarence Clemons. His rich musical background and soulful guitar work make him the perfect complement to Pousette-Dart’s voice and vision.

Tickets are $29 in advance and $35 on the day of the show and are expected to sell quickly. To reserve your seats, visit theparktheatre.org or call the box office at (603) 532-8888.

Comments

Don't Miss a New Hampshire News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...