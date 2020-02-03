Park Theatre Presents RIGOLETTO ON THE LAKE February 12

The classic opera Rigoletto has been reimagined into what Operawire calls"A, Masterpiece." The Park Theatre's Stage2Screen Series brings this breathtakingly creative production to the Jaffrey Woman's Club on Wednesday, February 12 at 1pm. This is an exclusive screening in New Hampshire.Giuseppe Verdi's masterwork - compelling, blood-curdling, and

- is being performed for the first time on the astounding water stage of Lake Constance, Bregenz, Austria. One of Verdi's most famous works, Rigoletto, is an unforgettable tale of sacrifice and revenge, of a father's rage and a daughter's shame. It features several of opera's best-known arias-including Rigoletto's passionate denouncement "Cortigiani, vil razza dannata," Gilda's dreamy "Caro nome" and the Duke's instantly recognizable "La donna è mobile." Rigoletto was first performed in 1851 and is the first of the extraordinary "middle-period" trio of Verdi masterpieces that also includes La Traviata and Il Trovatore. This exceptional opera features the Vienna Symphony Orchestra as well as the winner of Norway's 2012 Opera and Ballet Grand Prize, Yngve Søberg, as Rigoletto.

Rigoletto on the Lake is directed and designed by the award-winning opera producer and filmmaker, Philipp Stölzl. This timeless tragedy will delight audiences with a powerhouse combination of entertainment and emotional intensity from the spectacular shore of the stunningly beautiful Lake Constance that borders Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

The length is 140 minutes and includes one 15-minute intermission with a recorded interview with the production's stage design director. The opera is in Italian, with English subtitles. There is no rating but can be considered PG-13.

Tickets for Rigoletto on the Lake are $15. Purchase in advance by calling The Park Theatre box office at (603) 532-8888 or visit theparktheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You