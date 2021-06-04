New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents THE UNCERTAINTY PRINCIPLE: A NEW DOCUDRAMA

In science, the Uncertainty Principle states that "the momentum and position of a particle cannot both be precisely determined at the same time." Using this theme as a metaphor for the ever-changing landscape of life during the Covid-19 pandemic, NHTP artists have created a new docudrama based on interviews with 28 community members between April 2020 and April 2021.

The Uncertainty Principle is part of the NHTP pandemic response We Don't Know What This Is Yet and is available On Demand between June 9 at 9AM to June 13 at 11PM. Tickets are $10 at nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow

In the spring of 2020, New Hampshire Theatre Project (NHTP) closed down along with every other performing arts venue in the state. As the full ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic were just beginning to come clear, NHTP promised our patrons that we would produce an applied theatre piece to fulfill our mission of "using the process of theatre to create community, conversation and connection." Since we had no idea what this piece would be, we called the project We Don't Know What This is Yet. Generous donations poured in to support this unknown artistic creation.

Throughout the rest of 2020, NHTP artists interviewed community members of all ages about their personal experiences during the pandemic, documenting day-to-day life during this time, with all its uncertainty. As one interviewee noted: "Once a vaccine emerges all the fear and uncertainty of living without one will be forgotten and a new narrative will emerge." Using applied theatre and docudrama techniques, NHTP artists sought to capture these "soon to be forgotten" moments and experiences. Some interviews were used in an early short film; others became the basis for the We Don't Know What This is Yet podcast.

NHTP founding director Genevieve Aichele, along with board member Susan Geib and company artist Monique Foote, created this play from 28 different interviews, and stories range from hilarious grocery store experiences and quiet appreciation of "the pause" to poignant moments of loss, fear and anxiety. NHTP plans to premiere the play in full production next fall. The Uncertainty Principle is performed by Drew DeSimone, Amy Desrosiers, Monique Foote, Bill Humphreys and Kathleen Somssich, with music arrangement by CJ Lewis. It can be viewed On Demand from 9 am on Wednesday, June 9 to 11 pm on Sunday, June 13. To purchase a ticket visit nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow.