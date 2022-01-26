New Hampshire Theatre Project Announces Online Discussion 'Equity In The Workplace: Are We There Yet?'

Women Playing Hamlet, running at NHTP through February 6, is a sophisticated new comedy with four women playing multiple roles. The titular character Jessica faces a personal existential crisis when cast as the Prince of Denmark. Can a woman play one of the greatest male roles in Shakespeare? What other women have played the role and why don't we remember their names? Under all the fun, this play asks the serious question of whether or not true equity is realizable in theatre - and in any contemporary workplace. As NHTP's season theme asks: Are We There Yet?

Please join in ONLINE at New Hampshire Theatre Project on February 2, 5:30-6:30 pm, for a community discussion around Equity in the Workplace. The company will be joined by three remarkable panelists who will share their expertise, experience, ideas, hopes and dreams. Stephanie Bramlett, Ph.D, is the Director of Equity and Inclusion at Phillips Exeter Academy. Joan Gile is the President of Piscataqua Savings Bank. Crystal Paradis is Director of Strategic Communications and Community Engagement, NH Women's Foundation.

The Community Connector program was created in 2019 to encourage community dialogue around issues and themes explored in NHTP's MainStage productions.Community Connectors events are free of charge, but registration is required. Registration for Equity in the Workplace: Are We There Yet? can be found at nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow

Women Playing Hamlet runs January 28-February 5, with live performances at 8 pm on Fridays & Saturdays, and 2 pm on Sundays. Streaming performances are also available February 3-6. Sponsors for Women Playing Hamlet and this Community Connectors program are Kennebunk Savings Bank, JCM Management Company, Piscataqua Savings Bank, Pam and James Patrick Kelly, and Enterprise Bank. For tickets and more information: nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow