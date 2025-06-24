New Hampshire Lawmakers Move to Slash State Arts Council Funding

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York Times reports that Support for New Hampshire’s State Council on the Arts is in jeopardy as lawmakers advance a state budget that would slash the agency’s funding to $150,000 annually - down from $1.4 million last fiscal year. The council currently distributes grants to theaters, museums, festivals, and community arts groups across the state.

Earlier in the budget process, State Senator Tim Lang had proposed reducing the council’s funding to just $1, which would have rendered the agency effectively inoperable. Facing pushback from residents, Lang revised the proposal to allocate $150,000 and created a program offering businesses a 50 percent tax credit for donations supporting the council.

Lang told fellow lawmakers, “We got to put money somewhere, and I’m probably going to help the developmentally disabled rather than the arts.”

The proposed cuts would leave New Hampshire with the smallest state arts agency in the country. According to Kelly Barsdate of the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies, “This is not normal.” She noted that funding at this level would make it impossible for New Hampshire to meet federal matching requirements, putting nearly $1 million in National Endowment for the Arts grants at risk.

The New Hampshire council funded more than $1.5 million in grants last fiscal year, supporting projects such as sound system upgrades at the New London Barn Playhouse, accessibility improvements at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, and broadband upgrades at the New England Ski Museum.

“You’re killing the things that make New Hampshire, New Hampshire,” said Sal Prizio, executive director of the Capitol Center for the Arts.

Governor Kelly Ayotte, who earlier this year formed the Commission on Government Efficiency, has proposed a $16 billion budget that included $1 million annually for the arts council. However, House Republicans countered with proposals to cut $643 million in spending following lower revenue estimates.

New Hampshire’s revenue shortfall follows the end of pandemic-era federal aid and tax repeals. The state does not collect income or sales taxes.

Former arts council director Ginnie Lupi said the agency faces being reduced to “a shell” of its former self.

Local organizations are already feeling the effects. Arts Alive, a nonprofit in the Monadnock Region, lost a $25,000 NEA grant for an arts center project after uncertainty over the state match. The Keene City Council stepped in to provide $10,000 in emergency support.

Lawmakers in both chambers are expected to vote on the budget this week. Governor Ayotte can veto the entire budget but cannot veto individual line items.

