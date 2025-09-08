NORTH COUNTRY NEW WORKS To Return To Weathervane Theatre This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Weathervane Theatre will return with North Country New Works, a festival celebrating new voices and creative spirit, on Thursday, September 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, September 14 at 6 p.m. Each evening will feature excerpts from four original works written by and starring members of the Weathervane’s 60th season company. The festival is sponsored by Resilient Buildings Group and Ben & Brad.

Coordinated by Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and stage managed by TessaMarie Beard, North Country New Works provides artists with the opportunity to share new writing, compositions, and performance projects in front of a live audience. “We bring 60 or so people here from all over the country every year to make our season a reality, and they are all so multitalented,” said Paulini. “As amazing as their sets may be or as great a stage manager they may be, they don’t always have that avenue to scratch that creative itch. I’m really proud to be able to give that to them, and it’s one of my favorite nights of the year.”

Audiences can expect a mix of play readings, musical excerpts, and original songs, with the chance to offer feedback to help shape these projects from page to stage.

Featured works include:

Come Home – An indie-folk-inspired original song by Guest Youth Artist Claudia Canuto, performed both evenings.

True Est – A new play by Resident Acting Company Member Becca Ayers and Stacey Wallace, a feminist take on Sam Shepard’s True West. Directed by Christopher E. Sidoli, featuring Ayers, Marisa Kirby, and Ria Yamdagni. Performed both evenings.

Dorian’s Wild(e) Affair – A new musical with music by Resident Music Director Andrew Morrissey, lyrics by Mark William, and book by Charles Abbott. Inspired by The Picture of Dorian Gray and set in 1970s New York. Directed and music directed by Morrissey, with a cast including Jeremy Lloyd, Jacob A. Butler, Carrie Greenberg, Robert H. Fowler, and Christopher E. Sidoli. Presented on September 11 only.

Glock 17 – Returning from last year’s festival, this play by Technical Director and Guest Artist Vero Villalobos follows Loui, a Mexican-American podcaster confronting heritage and identity in 2019 America. Directed by Jorge Donoso and performed by Villalobos, Jasmine Solis, Robert H. Fowler, and Jacob A. Butler. Presented on September 14 only.

Ticket Information

Dates: Thursday, September 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, September 14 at 6 p.m.

Tickets: $12 for one performance, $20 for a two-night pass.

Available by phone at (603) 837-9322, in person at 389 Lancaster Road, Whitefield, NH, or online at weathervanenh.org