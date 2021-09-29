NH Theatre Project Opens 2021-22 Season With THE UNCERTAINTY PRINCIPLE

The Uncertainty Principle is the culmination of a creative process that began in the spring of 2019, when hundreds of NHTP donors supported the creation of a theatrical program so new it was christened We Don't Know What This is Yet. Although NHTP's doors were essentially closed to the public over the past 18 months, many different creative projects emerged from this program, including the WDKWTIY Podcast, a collection of interviews from community members and creative responses from New Hampshire artists. The Uncertainty Principle, which was filmed and presented online last spring, is the final program in the WDKWTIY project and a tribute to the many donors and patrons who supported NHTP throughout the COVID-19 shutdown.

In science, the Uncertainty Principle states that "the momentum and position of a particle cannot both be precisely determined at the same time." Using this theme as a metaphor for the ever-changing landscape of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, NHTP artists created a new docudrama based on interviews with community members between April 2020 and April 2021. Chronicling our collective experience, the play takes us on a shared journey of fear and trust, anger and grace, grief and hope for the future. As one of the characters states: "A lot of us are learning how emotionally addicted we were to the feeling of certainty. We operate under the illusion that we have control and there is certainty. And now we know that it's not true, that we have to adjust to what was really there anyway. This tiny, tiny invisible virus has revealed everything."

The Uncertainty Principle is performed by NHTP Company Artists Amy Desrosiers, Drew DeSimone, Monique Foote, Blair Hundertmark and Kathleen Somssich. The piece is directed by Genevieve Aichele, with original music by CJ Lewis and lighting design by Tayva Young.

There will be three live performances on Friday and Saturday, September 22-23 at 8 pm, and Sunday September 24 at 2 pm. The Saturday performance will be streamed live for those who are still not comfortable coming out. Tickets will be available beginning Oct 1, 2021at www.nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow

For live performances, NHTP requires proof of vaccination and mask-wearing for all audience members. Please see the NHTP website for more information about our COVID-19 policies and safety procedures.