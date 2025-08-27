Judy Garland Tribute Concert JUST JUDY is Coming To The Barnstormers Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Barnstormers Theatre will present "Just Judy: A Tribute to Judy Garland" for one night only on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

Musical theatre and cabaret veteran Mia Scarpa will share stories about growing up as the ultimate Judy Garland fan and sing the songs that made Garland a star and a music icon. Accompanied by award-winning musical theatre composer, lyricist, bookwriter, music director, and social media star Brett Boles on piano, "Just Judy" features the hits that left a lasting impact-from Garland's earliest recordings to her powerhouse solo performances later in life. Selections include "The Man That Got Away," "Get Happy," "Over the Rainbow," and more.

"These songs are near and dear to my heart and have shaped the person and the performer that I am today. It's an honor to sing them and also to tell stories from my life as a Judy Garland fan that I hope are both funny and nostalgic for the audience at The Barnstormers," said Scarpa.

Scarpa, a professional actor and member of Actors' Equity Association, comes to The Barnstormers fresh off a successful run as Rosie in the hit musical "Mamma Mia!" at Theatre Aspen."Just Judy: A Tribute to Judy Garland" has played to sold-out crowds at venues along the East Coast. The concert will also feature a special appearance by Barnstormers Theatre Artistic Director Jordan Ahnquist.