JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Now Playing At Weathervane Theatre, August 8 - September 4

The Weathervane Theatre will present Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's landmark rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar.

Returning to the Weathervane stage for the first time in two decades, this iconic musical phenomenon plays in alternating repertory August 8 - September 4.

Based on the historic 1971 album, this high energy classic depicts the final weeks of Jesus' life on earth through the eyes of Judas.

A worldwide hit from Broadway to London's West End and beyond the classic score includes iconic songs "I Don't Know How to Love Him", "Superstar", "Gethsemane" and more. Jesus Christ Superstar stars Ira Kramer as Jesus who returns to the Weathervane stage after last appearing as Elvis Presley in Million Dollar Quartet.

In addition to Kramer, the cast for Jesus Christ Superstar features Jorge Donoso (Annas), Liz Flemming (Herod), Alex Lanning (Judas), Liv Lopez (Mary), Jewell Noel (Simon), Ethan Paulini (Pilate), Ephraim Takyi (Peter), and Lew Whitener (Caiaphas). Additional cast include Reanne Acasio, Claudia Canuto, Nick Deapo, Avery Elledge, Anna Gautreaux, Carrie Greenberg, Luke Henson, Maddie Lentz, Deborah Osborne, Alexandria Reese, Ryan Rosenthal, Anna Velardi, and Hazel Yarosh.

Jesus Christ Superstar is Weathervane's largest show of the season and for the first time since the pandemic features community members.

"I'm excited about this," said Weathervane Theatre Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini.

He continued, "The foundation of a super successful season is that one show that the company, the group of folks who are tasked with putting together a cohesive 15 weeks of alternating repertory theatre, all come together and do something together and that's this [Jesus Christ Superstar]."

Jesus Christ Superstar (JCS) is directed and music directed by Colin Keating, Weathervane's longtime resident music director. JCS marks Keating's first time in the director's chair since Weathervane's 2019 production of The Drowsy Chaperone.

"I've been wanting to do JCS at Weathervane for a long time," said Keating.

"I love this show, I love the music. I love the imagery of it. I love that you can take so many different approaches to it. We have our unique view of what this story is and will do it in a way that is simple and sincere. It is the community of people that make the story compelling."

Jesus Christ Superstar features choreography by Marisa Kirby. The design team consists of Anna Gaurtreaux (scenic design), Scout Hough (lighting and technical direction), Robert Salerno (sound), (LB) Amber Slater (properties), Rien Schlecht (costumes and production management), and Hillary Jeffers (wigs). Additional creative team: Jake Collins (associate music direction), Robert H. Fowler (dance captain), Mark Hennigs (master carpenter), Kara Procell (production stage manager), Egypt Dixon and Sophie Klokinis (assistant stage management).

Performed to in person audiences only, audiences are currently at full capacity. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required unless Coös County is at a red or a high level risk for Covid-19.

Jesus Christ Superstar opens Monday, August 8th and runs in alternating repertory through Sunday, September 4th. Suitable for most audiences, this production does contain implied violence, suicide, and mature themes. Tickets are available online (weathervanenh.org), by phone (603-837-9322) or in person at Weathervane's Box Office (389 Lancaster Rd in Whitefield).

The Box Office is generally open 10AM - 1PM on performance days and again two hours before curtain. On days of two performances the box office is open 10AM through 30 minutes past the evening curtain. For the most up to date hours please visit Weathervane's website. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane's website.

Weathervane's 57th rep season runs July 1 - October 9. Summer performances run Monday - Saturday with 7:30 PM performances and 2 PM matinees on select Thursdays and Saturdays. Fall performances run Tuesday - Saturday with 7 PM performances and 2 PM performances on Saturdays and Sundays. Additional season 57 productions include A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, A Class Act, Blood Brothers, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Intimate Apparel, and A Chorus Line. Single tickets now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Season 57 tickets start at $19.

The Weathervane Theatre was founded in 1965 by Gibbs Murray and the late Tom Haas and is under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. For over half a century, it has presented high quality professional productions of plays and musicals. One of the few remaining alternating rep companies in the United States, the Weathervane is recognized as a historical institution nationwide, boasting among its alumni 2021 Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley, Tally Sessions, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn and recent Tony Award Winner Ari'el Stachel.

Weathervane can be found on Facebook at /weathervanetheatre and all other social media platforms @weathervanenh.