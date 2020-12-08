IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Virtual Production Being Produced Live By The Park Theatre

A timeless story returns to a virtual audience. "It's a Wonderful Life," the 1946 Frank Capra film starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed, has been reimagined by playwright Joe Landry. This beloved American holiday story comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With a small ensemble bringing to life a myriad of characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

"It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" will be presented live online, Friday, December 18 at 7pm. Encore taped performances of the play will be presented on demand on December 24th.

The play will feature some well-known actors from the region and beyond. They include Brian Doser, Kathy Manfre, Katelyn Manfre, Ken Sheldon (AKA "Fred Marple"), and Michael Dix Thomas. Plus, John Manning plays the iconic role of George Bailey, and Jocelyn Duford plays his loving wife, Mary. River Street Theatre fans will remember John and Jocelyn from their remarkable performances in Jack Neary's "First Night" play.

New York stage/TV/film actor and Peterborough Players' alum, Lisa Bostnar, hangs her acting hat and directs this heart-felt production boasting a stellar cast.

The production is made possible by a sponsorship grant from Grove Street Fiduciary of Peterborough, NH. "We are honored to help The Park Theatre mount this innovative theatrical production. We know it will help lift the spirits of everyone during this unusual holiday season," remarked Carl Johnson, owner and Chief Investment Strategist, Grove Street Fiduciary.

Tickets for either the live or encore taped online production are $12.50 and can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org. If you have any questions, you can call The Park Theatre's box office at (603) 532-8888.

Shows View More New Hampshire Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You