Hatbox Theatre Hosts its First eEver 24 Hour Play Festival
Ottercat Productions presents The 24 Hour Play Festival for one night only, Sunday November 3 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $5. Tickets can be purchased online at http://hatboxnh.com and can be reserved by calling 603-715-2315.
A fun, wild ride, the festival will produce and perform multiple original works of theater in just under 24 hours.
READY: On the evening of Saturday, November 2nd, local theater artists (maybe even YOU!), including directors, playwrights and performers will gather. The playwrights will pick their actors from a hat and write into the night, delivering their new short plays to the producer by 7:00 am the next morning.
SET: Sunday, the shows will meet together to rehearse and polish their pieces.
GO!: Sunday night we share them with you in a not-to-be-missed one-night-only performance.
Special pricing will be available for this one night only event. We hope to see you there!