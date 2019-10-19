Hatbox Theatre Hosts its First eEver 24 Hour Play Festival

Ottercat Productions presents The 24 Hour Play Festival for one night only, Sunday November 3 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $5. Tickets can be purchased online at http://hatboxnh.com and can be reserved by calling 603-715-2315.

A fun, wild ride, the festival will produce and perform multiple original works of theater in just under 24 hours.

READY: On the evening of Saturday, November 2nd, local theater artists (maybe even YOU!), including directors, playwrights and performers will gather. The playwrights will pick their actors from a hat and write into the night, delivering their new short plays to the producer by 7:00 am the next morning.

SET: Sunday, the shows will meet together to rehearse and polish their pieces.

GO!: Sunday night we share them with you in a not-to-be-missed one-night-only performance.

Special pricing will be available for this one night only event. We hope to see you there!





