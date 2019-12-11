HELLO, DOLLY! Will Close Weathervane Theatre's 55th Summer Season

Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and the Weathervane Theatre, a professional, award-winning, Equity theatre in Whitefield, NH, announce Hello, Dolly! - the beloved blockbuster musical - will complete Season 55's summer lineup. Hello, Dolly! premiered on Broadway in 1964 and won 10 Tony Awards, including for original star Carol Channing. A 1969 film version starred Barbra Streisand.

Meddlesome matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi (Shinnerrie Jackson) brings together the young clerk of a wealthy Yonkers merchant and his assistant with a widowed milliner and her assistant, while making sure she herself gets to marry the merchant, in Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart's musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker. Bursting with humor, romance, high-energy dancing, this Jerry Herman score features some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history including "Put On Your Sunday Clothes, "Ribbons Down My Back," "Before the Parade Passes By," "Hello, Dolly!," "Elegance," and "It Only Takes a Moment."

Hello, Dolly! announces the return of Shinnerrie Jackson to the Weathervane Stage. A previous member of Weathervane's Resident Professional Acting Company, Jackson is best known to Weathervane audiences for her acclaimed turn as Billie Holliday in last summer's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. Additional credits include H eadmistress Francis in School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls Play (Pittsburgh Public Theater), C assandra in Vanya, Sonya, Masha and Spike, and Ain't I a Woman: a one woman show about the heroines of African American history. She has been seen on "30 Rock" and in Whit Stillmans' Damsels in Distress. Education: Bachelors of Music - Oberlin Conservatory and MFA - The University of Tennessee.





