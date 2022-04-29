Fleming Center For Artistic Development Grand Opening

An official opening date has been announced for the new Fleming Center for Artistic Development at the New London Barn Playhouse. The Fleming Center is due to the generous donation of Nancy Fleming and her family.

"Theater, music, and the arts have been a part of my life since childhood," said Nancy. "From the time my late husband Sam and I moved to the Sunapee region in 1985, going to the Barn Playhouse has been a constant. Early on we had seats in the first row of the balcony so our two boys could lean over and watch the musicians in the orchestra pit. I am thrilled to have our family participate in this campaign and have our name on the new center."

The Fleming Center is being built as part of a multi-phase construction project. The lower level of the new building features a large scene shop, while the upper level will be an education and rehearsal space.

"On behalf of the community we are excited and very grateful to Nancy and her family for the Fleming Center," said Keith Coughlin, Executive Artistic Director. "The Fleming Center for Artistic Development will be a transformational opportunity for us to expand the education work we do year-round. We will offer a variety of classes for youth and adults, in-school residencies, college preparation, behind-the-scenes discussions, and many other learning opportunities. We are thrilled to create new ways to engage with our wonderful community. This facility will allow us to strengthen our work as a regional resource for the arts and education."

In addition to the Fleming Center, other phases of construction include the Barn, Red House, parking lot, and courtyard projects. Patrons and staff arriving for the 2022 season will see a porch expansion with theater level restrooms, a new elevator from the parking lot to the porch, a new courtyard for socializing, an expanded box office, new offices and conference room, additional dressing room space, and an improved production work spaces.

The builder for this project is Snow Building Construction, New London, NH and the architect is Banwell Architect, Lebanon, NH.

"This is a community effort from start to finish," said John Finck, Board President. "Every nickel that built the new Barn campus was donated by our patrons. Every nail was pounded by local carpenters. We are grateful to both for investing in the future of the New London Playhouse."

"After a year's intermission due to the pandemic, the Barn returns to our historic theater for our 90 th year. We welcome you back and can't wait to have you experience our new campus setting."

The 2022 summer season begins on June 15 th and features the following shows: A Chorus Line; She Loves Me; Boeing, Boeing; Mamma Mia!; Footloose; and Almost, Maine. In addition there are a variety of Children's Theater programs and classes throughout the summer.

For further information please visit www.nlbarn.org, email info@nlbarn.org, or call 603 526-6710.

The New London Barn Playhouse is the oldest continuously operating summer theater in New Hampshire. The barn, built in 1820, is on the state's Register of Historic Places. During the summer season the Barn employs over 100 staff members, making it the 3rd largest employer in New London. Approximately 1,500 artists apply and audition from across the country for performing, technical, and education positions each summer. In the past ten years the Barn has been the winner of the coveted New England Theater Conference Moss Hart Award for Theatrical Excellence and has been nominated for over 100 New Hampshire Theater Awards. The New London Barn Playhouse is an IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation.