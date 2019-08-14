Collective Soul Comes to The CCA

Alt-rock legends Collective Soul will be appearing at the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 7:30PM.



Ever since the barnburning rock band from Stockbridge, Georgia burst onto the national scene with the runaway success of their multi-platinum 1993 debut Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid and its ensuing mega-smash hits like "Shine" and "Breathe," Collective Soul has been on an upward trajectory that's seen them play to sold-out audiences across the globe while concurrently amassing an impressive catalog of beloved songs instantly recognizable by their titles alone.



Tickets for the September 24 Collective Soul performance are currently on sale starting at $45. VIP packages are also available. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also obtained at the box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.



Other upcoming performances at the Capitol Center for the Arts include Government Mule (September 18), the national tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Oct 1), Randy Rainbow (Oct 4), Indigo Girls (Oct 11), and The Office! A Musical Parody (October 12).





