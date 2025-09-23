Cast Set For Mel Brooks THE PRODUCERS at Weathervane Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Hampshire's Weathervane Theatre has announced the cast of The Producers, playing October 8-12, 2025. Winner of a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards and based on the cult classic film, this comic tour de force spoofs and pays homage to the big, old-fashioned Broadway musical. From comedic mastermind Mel Brooks comes an outrageous and laugh-out-loud spectacle - a struggling Broadway producer and his unassuming accountant devise a scheme to trick their investors out of millions by staging the most infamous flop in theater history.

Leading Weathervane's production is Producers original Broadway cast member, Robert H. Fowler as Roger De Bris. In addition to being in the Broadway company the entire original six-year Broadway run, Fowler was also in the pre-Broadway Chicago tryout and the 2005 musical film. In addition to The Producers, Fowler's other Broadway credits include Beauty and the Beast, Steel Pier, Dreamgirls, Uptown...It's Hot, Oh, Kay!, and Tommy Tune Tonite!

Now in his fourteenth season with the Weathervane, Fowler is also the Weathervane's Associate Artistic Director.

"I'm truly excited to revisit The Producers, after twenty years, in a new capacity as Roger De Bris, with this Amazing Cast and Creative Staff, and share it with the North Country," said Fowler.

Joining Fowler in the cast of The Producers are Ethan Paulini (Oliver!, Mamma Mia! National tours) as Max Bialystock, Jorge Donoso (Lincoln Center's At the Wedding) as Leo Bloom, Marisa Kirby (Out of the Box Theatrics' Baby) as Ulla, Sam Brackley (How the Grinch Stole Christmas National tour) as Carmen Ghia, and Adam McDowell (Seussical National tour) as Franz Liebkind. The company also includes Dani Barrett, Jacob A. Butler, Connor Buonaccorsi, Carrie Greenberg, Jeremy Lloyd, Margaux Marak, Kennedy Sample, Madalyn Sheehy, Lew Whitener, and Ria Yamdagni. Fowler is the dance captain.

David Grindrod directs and choreographs the production with music direction by Andrew Morrissey, associate direction and choreography by Kyle de la Cruz Laing, costume and set design by Rien Schlecht, lighting design by Jeremy Baldauf, sound design by Connor Von Rentzell, and properties design by Cass Burgess. Additional creative team: Sam Powers (production stage manager), TessaMarie Beard, Rien Schlecht, and Hannah Showalter (assistant stage management), Vero Villalobolos (technical director), and Jason Luck (scenic charge).

The Producers also features a seven-piece band under the direction of Andrew Morrissey-Alex Arlotta (Keys 2), Rick Erwin (drums), Kent Foss (trumpet), Andrew Morrissey (Keys), AC Muench (bass), Kevin Silva (reeds), Will Wright (trombone).

Closing Weathervane's 60th season, The Producers runs October 8-12, 2025. Special events for The Producers include an opening night champagne reception (October 8), where patrons can mix and mingle with the cast and the creative team at this intimate ticketed event. Reception includes a complimentary glass of champagne and drink specials.