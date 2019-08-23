Capitol Center for the Arts Welcomes BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL Oct. 1

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.



The national tour of "BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King STORY" will be performed at the historic Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) for one night only on Tuesday, October 1 at 7:30PM. BEAUTIFUL tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.



Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song, BEAUTIFUL has a book by Tony Award-nominee and Academy Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince and took home two 2014 Tony Awards and the 2015 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.



Tickets for the October 1 "BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King STORY"performance are currently on sale starting at $45. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also obtained at the box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.



Other upcoming performances at the Capitol Center for the Arts include Government Mule (September 18), Collective Soul (September 24), Randy Rainbow (Oct 4), Indigo Girls (Oct 11), and The Office! A Musical Parody (October 12).





