BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards; NEWSIES THE MUSICAL, CRUCIBLE, Arts In Motion & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Nicole Henry - I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY: THE SONGS OF WHITNEY HOUSTON - Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club 13%

Sara Funk - SECRET SANTA CABARET - RGC Theatre/Dive In Productions 12%

Marina Altschiller-Gannon - 3RD ANNUAL SMASH THE PATRIARCHY CABARET - Dive in productions 9%

Marina Altschiller-Gannon - 11 O'CLOCK NUMBERS CABARET - RGC Theatre 9%

Jeremy Toussaint - 11 O'CLOCK NUMBERS CABARET - RGC Theatre 7%

Matt Fuller - PIANIST - Loft at Hermit Woods, Meredith, NH 7%

Jordan Formichelli - 3RD ANNUAL SMASH THE PATRIARCHY CABARET - Dive in productions 6%

Hannah Gagnon - MILLSPACE VARIETY SHOW - Millspace Center for Arts and Culture 6%

Jordan Formicelli - ELEVEN O'CLOCK NUMBERS - RCG Theatre 5%

Madison Macneill - 'GERSHWIN BLUE' - LAKES REGION SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA - Interlakes Theatre, Meredith, NH 5%

Liza Giangrande - 11 O’CLOCK NUMBERS - RGC Theatre 4%

Jules Good - 3RD ANNUAL SMASH THE PATRIARCHY CABARET - Dive in productions 4%

Sarah Collinge - MILLSPACE VARIETY SHOW - Millspace Center for Arts and Culture 4%

Molly Connor - 11 O'CLOCK NUMBERS CABARET - RGC Theatre 4%

Katie Dobbins - SINGER/SONGWRITER - Loft at Hermit Woods, Meredith, NH 3%

Madison Macneill - LAKES REGION SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA 'GERSHWIN' - Interlakes Theatre, Meredith, NH 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Aimee Frechette - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 26%

Jason Faria & Alyssa Dumas - NEWSIES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 11%

Kory Randles & Dargan Cole - HAIR - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7%

Katy Gore - NEWSIES - Ovation Theatre Company 7%

Adrienne Maitland-Laguda - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Rochester Opera House 7%

Crystal Rose - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

Amanda Mirabella - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Dive In Productions 5%

Jen Ryder - CABARET - Actors Cooperative Theatre 4%

Jason Faria & Alyssa Dumas - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Brianna Arico - SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 3%

Victoria Rousseau - SPRING AWAKENING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Valerie Wright - MAMMA MIA - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 2%

Meg King - THE SECRET GARDEN - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 2%

Dylan Kerr - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

Alyssa Dumas - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Bruce Williams - NUNSENSE 2: THE SEQUEL - Majestic Theatre 1%

Jason Faria & Alyssa Dumas - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%

Jason Faria & Alyssa Dumas - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%

Isabella Baer - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upside Arts 1%

Nora McBurnett - QUILTERS - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 1%

Addison Granger - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Franklin Footlight Theatre 1%

Jason Faria & Alyssa Dumas - BAT BOY - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%

Angèlica Forcier Rosenthal - OKLAHOMA! - Kids Coop Threatre 1%

Jennifer Schaffner - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Franklin Footlight Theatre 1%

Jason Faria - PASSING STRANGE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patty Hibbert - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 26%

DW - SWEENEY TODD - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

Victoria Carot - BYE BYE BIRDIE - University of New Hampshire 6%

DW - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Kaz McGraw - RADIUM GIRLS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

Marjorie Boyer - RIDE THE CYCLONE - RGC Theatre 5%

Brandon James - BAT BOY - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

DW - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Laurel Forcier - CABARET - Hatbox Theatre 4%

Laurel Forcier, Erin Lauterie - SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 4%

Sarai Kramer - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive in productions 4%

Jenry Towle - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Dive In Productions 4%

Rien Schlecht - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 3%

DW - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Barbara Newton - THIRST FOR FREEDOM - New Hampshire Theatre Project 2%

Kaz McGraw - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Gay Bean - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 2%

Gay Bean - THE SECRET GARDEN - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 2%

Kari Buckley & Tyler Christie - IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? BY KATE CORTESI - The Players Ring/Bardo Theatre Co 2%

Lynn Head - DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Hatbox Theatre 2%

Laurel Forcier, Erin Lauterie - OKLAHOMA! - Kids Coop Threatre 2%

Andrew Burns - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Winnipesaukee Playhouse, Meredith, NH 2%

Laurel Forcier, Erin Lauterie - BIG: THE MUSICAL - Actors Cooperative Theatre (ACT) 1%

Andrew Burns - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Winnipesaukee Playhouse, Meredith, NH 0



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 32%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 12%

ANYTHING GOES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 10%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Company 9%

BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 7%

CABARET - Actors Cooperative Theatre 6%

SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 6%

HAIR - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

SPRING AWAKENING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Franklin Footlight Theatre 3%

OKLAHOMA! - Kids Coop Threatre 2%

THE PRODUCERS - Windham Actors Guild 2%

GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%

BIG: THE MUSICAL - Kids Coop Threatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jacob Dunham - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 20%

Tom Alsip - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 9%

Matty Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - Actorsingers Community Theatre and Roshi Entertainment 7%

Billy Butler - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Rochester Opera House 7%

Ro Gavin - BIG FISH - RGC Theatre 5%

Alexandra Mullaney - PASSING STRANGE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Meg Gore - NEWSIES - Ovation Theatre Company 4%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Ro Gavin - RIDE THE CYCLONE - RGC Theatre 3%

Clayton Phillips - FUN HOME - M&D 3%

Jacob J. Zentis - SPRING AWAKENING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Angelica Rosenthal - CABARET - Actors Cooperative Theatre 3%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - NEWSIES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Bryan Halperin - THE SECRET GARDEN - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 2%

Meghan Flynn - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Dive in productions 2%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - HAIR - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Angèlica Forcier Rosenthal - SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 2%

Tim Gore - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Company 2%

Valerie Wright - MAMMA MIA! - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 2%

John Waldie - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 2%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Tyler Christie - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 1%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - BAT BOY - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%

Ilyse Robbins - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Peterborough Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Ben Hart and Brandon James - THE CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 15%

Marina Altschiller-Gannon - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive in productions 12%

Joshua Lapierre - ON GOLDEN POND - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

Erin Downey - THE WOLVES - Cue Zero Theatre Company 8%

Tim Gore - DARK ROAD - Ovation Theatre Company 7%

Angelica Rosenthal - HAND TO GOD - Hatbox Theatre 6%

Jack Neary - THE STANDS - Players’ Ring 5%

Tyler Christie - IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? - The Players Ring/Bardo Theatre Co 5%

Allyson Kinch - RADIUM GIRLS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

Clayton Phillips - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Barnstormets 3%

Kevin R. Free - PIPELINE - Peterborough Players 3%

Gary Locke - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Hatbox Theatre 3%

Dan Pelletier - JOIN/EMPATHY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Kim Starling - THIRST FOR FREEDOM - New Hampshire Theatre Project 3%

Jill Pinard - DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Hatbox Theatre 2%

Glynn Cosker - MASKED - Hatbox Theatre 2%

Jesse Drake - NEVERMORE - Actorsingers 2%

Nathaniel Claridad - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 2%

Teisha Duncan - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Winnipesaukee Playhouse, Meredith, NH 2%

Crystal Welch - JOIN/EMPATHY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 1%

Ethan Paulini - PRIMARY - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 1%

Blair Hundertmark - THE 39 STEPS - New Hampshire Theatre Project 1%

Jorge Donoso - METEOR SHOWER - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 1%

Tom Frey - GRAND HORIZONS - Peterborough Players 1%



Best Ensemble

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 19%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 7%

NEWSIES - Ovation Theatre Company 6%

HAIR - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

BIG FISH - RGC Theatre 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Rochester Opera House 3%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

THE WOLVES - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - RGC Theatre 3%

BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

CABARET - Actors Cooperative Theatre 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rochester Opera House 3%

RADIUM GIRLS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

ANYTHING GOES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 2%

THIRST FOR FREEDOM - New Hampshire Theatre Project 2%

PIPELINE - Peterborough Players 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? - The Players Ring/Bardo Theatre Co 1%

FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Dive In Productions 1%

BAT BOY - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Blake Kile - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 22%

Bretton Reis - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 8%

Casey Dalke - BIG FISH - RGC Theatre 5%

Zachary Ahmad-Kahloon - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Becca Beaulieu - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Company 5%

Tim Gore - NEWSIES - Ovation Theatre Company 4%

Zachary Ahmad-Kahloon - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Kelly Gibson - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Joshua Benham - Be More Chill - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Craig Brennan - SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 3%

Dan Pelletier - RADIUM GIRLS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Zachary Ahmad-Kahloon - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Amina Alexander - PIPELINE - Peterborough Players 2%

Zachary Ahmad-Kahloon - HAIR - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Billy Butler - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Dive in productions 2%

Jeremy Toussaint - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive In Productions 2%

Christian Arnold - THIRST FOR FREEDOM - New Hampshire Theatre Project 2%

Casey Dalke - RIDE THE CYCLONE - RGC Theatre 2%

Scout Hough - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 2%

Rick Brooks - HUNCHBACK OF NORTE DAME - Actorsingerscra 2%

Bretton Reis - IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? BY KATE CORTESI - The Players Ring/Bardo Theatre Co 2%

Zachary Ahmad-Kahloon - BAT BOY - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Dan Pelletier and Joshua Benham - JOIN/EMPATHY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Tom Lott - HAND TO GOD - Actors Cooperative Theatre (ACT) 1%

Zachary Ahmad-Kahloon - NEWSIES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

John Waldie - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 26%

Kathy Fink - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 10%

Keith Belanger - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - Actorsingers Community Theatre and Roshi Entertainment 7%

Amanda Morgan - SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 6%

Rachel Nathan - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

William Asher - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Breanne Aria Battey - RIDE THE CYCLONE - RGC Theatre 3%

Tim Goss - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Dive In Productions 3%

William Asher - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Walter Bobby McCoy - HAIR - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Breanne Aria Battey - BIG FISH - RGC Theatre 3%

Emily Zentis - SPRING AWAKENING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Jesse Drake - CABARET - Hatbox Theatre 3%

Bobby McCoy - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Julius LaFlemme - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Matthew Stevens - SWEENEY TODD - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

William Asher - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

William Asher - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Christine Chiasson - QUILTERS - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 1%

Walter Bobby McCoy - BAT BOY - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%

Christine Chiasson - THE SECRET GARDEN - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 1%

Jillian Spring - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 1%

Robert Dionne - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Village Players, Wolfeboro, NH 1%

Nat Zegree - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Music Hall 1%

Jenny Kim Godfrey - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Peterborough Players 1%



Best Musical

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 17%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 8%

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - Actorsingers Community Theatre and Roshi Entertainment 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingerscra 7%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Rochester Opera House 6%

NEWSIES - Ovation Theatre Company 4%

BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

BIG FISH - RGC Theatre 4%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

FUN HOME - M&D 3%

PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - RGC Theatre 3%

HAIR - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

CABARET - Hatbox Theatre 3%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

BAT BOY - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Dive In Productions 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 2%

ANYTHING GOES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

MAMMA MIA! - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 1%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Company 1%

SPRING AWAKENING - Cue Zero Theatre company 1%

OKLAHOMA! - Kids Coop Threatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

NEVERMORE - Actorsingers 23%

THE STANDS - Players’ Ring 20%

MASKED - Hatbox Theatre 17%

MONTAGUE AND CAPULET BY JAYDIE HALPERIN - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 11%

JOIN/EMPATHY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 10%

PAIN(T) - Players’ Ring 10%

PRIMARY - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 8%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ava Frechette - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 7%

Will McPherson - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 7%

Andrew Johnson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 5%

Molly Scott - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 5%

Michelle Faria - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rochester Opera House 5%

Brooke Lavoie - FUN HOME - M&D 4%

Logan New - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 4%

Chloe Ferraro - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Company 3%

Sara Landry - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL HD - Actorsingers Community Theatre and Roshi Entertainment 3%

Phillip Laks - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL HD - Actorsingers Community Theatre and Roshi Entertainment 3%

Tobias Laber-Smith - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rochester Opera House 3%

Addie Pates - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Aly Aramento - CABARET - Actors Cooperative Theatre (ACT) 2%

Shaina Schwartz - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Marina Altschiller-Gannon - RIDE THE CYCLONE - RGC Theatre 2%

Autumn DeSisto - SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 2%

Adrianna Williams - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Majestic Theatre 2%

Shane Gillis - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Company 2%

Kyle Aarons - BIG FISH - RGC Theatre 2%

Jason Faria - BAT BOY - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Jason Faria - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

James Bridges - NEWSIES - Ovation Theatre Company 2%

Alyssa Dumas - SWEENEY TODD - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Stacy Sand - FUN HOME - M&D 1%

Rachel Hunton - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Sam Robert Rogers - THE CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 11%

Enma Durand - DARK ROAD - Ovation Theatre Company 9%

Heather Conti-Clark - CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

Heidi Krantz - RADIUM GIRLS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 6%

Harley Cassidy - THE WOLVES - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

Trish Aponte - THE STANDS - Players’ Ring 4%

Will Saxe - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive in productions 4%

Mark Kelly - HAND TO GOD - Actors Cooperative Theatre (ACT) 4%

Geehae Moon - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive in productions 3%

Nicole Jones - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive in productions 3%

Kari Buckley - IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? - Players’ Ring 3%

Jorge Donoso - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 2%

David Durham - ON GOLDEN POND - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Delaney Lynch - THE CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Addie Pates - THE WOLVES - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Constance Witman - THE GINGERBREAD LADY - Players’ Ring 2%

Teddy Wilkins - BIG FISH - One Light Theatre 2%

Brian Dembroski - RADIUM GIRLS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Tess Hodges - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive In Productions 2%

Antu Yacob - PIPELINE - Peterborough Players 2%

Alex Picard - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Hatbox Theatre 1%

Jean Mar Brown - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Barnstormers Theatre, Tamworth, NH 1%

Erika Ellis - HAND TO GOD - Actors Cooperative Theatre 1%

Haley DeValliere - MASKED - Hatbox Theatre 1%

Amanda Wagner - ROMEO & JULIET - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative 1%



Best Play

CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 14%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 13%

AN INSPECTOR CALLS - New Hampshire Theatre Project 11%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive in productions 8%

DARK ROAD - Ovation Theatre Company 7%

THE WOLVES - Cue Zero Theatre Company 6%

RADIUM GIRLS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

OUR TOWN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? - Players’ Ring 4%

ON GOLDEN POND - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Barnstormers Theatre, Tamworth, NH 3%

HAND TO GOD - Actors Cooperative Theatre (ACT) 3%

THIRST FOR FREEDOM - New Hampshire Theatre Project 3%

PIPELINE - Peterborough Players 3%

DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Hatbox Theatre 2%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Hatbox Theatre 2%

MONTAGUE & CAPULET - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative 2%

JOIN/EMPATHY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

MASKED - Hatbox Theatre 1%

THE 39 STEPS - New Hampshire Theatre Project 1%

PRIMARY - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 1%

NEVERMORE - Actorsingers 1%

STAGE STRUCK - Hatbox Theatre 0%

EMPATHY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 0%

VANITIES - Hatbox Theatre 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Haley - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts in Motion 24%

Nate Bertone - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 10%

Matty Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL, HD - Actorsingers Community Theatre and Roshi Entertainment 8%

Jill Gordon - BIG FISH - RGC Theatre 6%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

Pat Ruane - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

Marina Altschiller-Gannon - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive in productions 5%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - SWEENEY TODD - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Angelica Rosenthal, Tom Lott, Kevin Fallon, Craig Brennan - SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 4%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Deb Jasien - FUN HOME - M&D 3%

Dennis Schneider, John McAllister, Don Smith-Weiss - HUNCHBACK IF NOTRE DAME - Actorsingerscra 3%

Tyler Christie - IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? BY KATE CORTESI - The Players Ring/Bardo Theatre Co 3%

Rien Schlecht - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 3%

Baron E. Pugh - PIPELINE - Peterborough Players 2%

Angèlica Forcier Rosenthal - CABARET - Actors Cooperative Theatre (ACT) 2%

Chris Schroeder - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Franklin Footlight Theatre 1%

Angèlica Forcier Rosenthal - HAND TO GOD - Actors Cooperative Theatre (ACT) 1%

Robbie LaFlamme - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Franklin Footlight Theatre 1%

Gibbs Murray - METEOR SHOWER - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nick Libby - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 25%

Teddy Hallet - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 10%

Chris Drury, Ro Gavin, Andrew Pinard - BIG FISH - RGC Theatre 6%

Andrew Cameron - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

Andrew Cameron - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Andrew Cameron - SWEENEY TODD - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Rich Loomer - SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 4%

Joey Martin - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

Dan Pelletier, Crystal Welch, and Brian Dembkoski - JOIN/EMPATHY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Joey Martin - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Dive in productions 3%

Tyler Christie - IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? BY KATE CORTESI - The Players Ring/Bardo Theatre Co 3%

Andrew Cameron - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Joseph Cain - CABARET - Actors Cooperative Theatre (ACT) 3%

Andrew Cameron - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Andrew Cameron - BAT BOY - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Kimberly O'Loughlin - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Barnstormets 2%

Brian Dembkoski - JOIN/EMPATHY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Mark Kelly - NEVERMORE - Actorsingers 2%

Wayne Fajans - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Franklin Footlight Theatre 2%

Joseph Rivera - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 2%

Mark Beland - OKLAHOMA! - Kids Coop Threatre 1%

Mark Beland - BIG: THE MUSICAL - Kids Coop Threatre 1%

Joey Martin - SPRING AWAKENING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 1%

Justin Knowlton - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 1%

Robert Salerno - METEOR SHOWER - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Isabelle Frechette - NEWSIES - Arts in motion 8%

Phil Laks - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL, HD - Actorsingers Community Theatre and Roshi Entertainment 6%

Nola Bradeen - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 5%

Ben Hanley - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rochester Opera House 4%

Tia Apicella - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 4%

Marina Altschiller-Gannon - BIG FISH - RGC Theatre 3%

Chris Losco - NEWSIES - Ovation Theatre Company 3%

Andrew Fournier - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 2%

Darrick Brown - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 2%

Deontae Lepine - BIG THE MUSICAL - Kids Coop Threatre 2%

Aidan Campbell - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Alexandra Mullaney - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Zeke Solis - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 2%

Liam Ellis - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 2%

Alex Lottmann - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 2%

Heidi Krantz - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Heather Conti-Clark - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Dereck Atwater - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rochester Opera House 2%

Sam Robert Rogers - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Joseph Solari - RIDE THE CYCLONE - RGC Theatre 2%

Abby White - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Joshua Lapierre - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Connor Forbes - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 1%

Christian Cornelio - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 1%

Craig Holden - NEWSIES - Arts in motion 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Joshua Lapierre - THE CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

Jeremy Toussaint - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive In Productions 6%

Jamie Bradley - THE CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Alyssa Dumas - ON GOLDEN POND - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Aidan Campbell - ON GOLDEN POND - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Tobin Moss - ON GOLDEN POND - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Beth Pierce - THE WOLVES - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

Tom Lott - NEVERMORE - Actorsingers 3%

Maria Jung - IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? - Players’ Ring 3%

Zaramaria Fas - PIPELINE - Peterborough Players 3%

Jen Towle - THE 39 STEPS - New Hampshire Theatre Project 2%

Rachel Spellman - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive in productions 2%

Addie Pates - SPRING AWAKENING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Nikolai Fernandez - ROMEO AND JULIET - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative 2%

Jordan Raymond - THIRST FOR FREEDOM - New Hampshire Theatre Project 2%

Ryan Belanger - RADIUM GIRLS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Meghan Monteiro - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive In Productions 2%

John Masse - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive In Productions 2%

Emily Karel - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Hatbox Theatre 2%

Mackenzie Goodwin - HAND TO GOD - Actors Cooperative Theatre (ACT) 2%

Haley DeValliere - THIRST FOR FREEDOM - New Hampshire Theatre Project 2%

Crystal Welch - RADIUM GIRLS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Jim Speigel - DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Hatbox Theatre 2%

Andrew Sellon - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Barnstormers Theatre, Tamworth, NH 2%

Timothy Hackney - IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? BY KATE CORTESI - The Players Ring/Bardo Theatre Co 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 35%

BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 17%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Franklin Footlight Theatre 8%

BIG: THE MUSICAL - Kids Coop Threatre 8%

SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 7%

PIPPIN, PIPPIN - Upside Arts 6%

CATS - Majestic Theatre 6%

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 5%

THE THREE LITTLE PIGS - Firehouse Center for the Arts 5%

OKLAHOMA! - Kids Coop Threatre 5%

