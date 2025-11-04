BEGINNINGS – A CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF CHICAGO Comes to The Newton Theatre In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beginnings – A Celebration of the Music of Chicago will bring its acclaimed live show to The Newton Theatre, located at 234 Spring Street in Newton, on Friday, March 13, 2026. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the concert beginning at 8 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $52.50.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m., with an exclusive presale for theatre members on Thursday, November 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased through The Newton Theatre’s website or by phone.

Beginnings – A Celebration of the Music of Chicago recreates the full energy and musical complexity of a live Chicago performance, performing from the band’s expansive five-decade catalog. The show features precise musicianship and dynamic horn arrangements that mirror Chicago’s signature fusion of rock, jazz, and pop.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago has produced five No. 1 albums and more than twenty Top 10 hits, including classics such as “Beginnings,” “Make Me Smile,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “Call on Me,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Old Days,” “You’re the Inspiration,” “Alive Again,” “Color My World,” “Just You and Me,” “I’ve Been Searchin’ So Long,” “Free,” and “Hard to Say I’m Sorry.”