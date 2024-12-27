BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. to be Presented at Majestic in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts will present Disney's Beauty & The Beast Jr. on January 24-25, 2025.

About the show:

The musical features a Book by Linda Woolverton, Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Howard Ashman & Tim Rice / Based on the original Broadway production that ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. is a fantastic adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. features some of the most popular songs ever written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Majestic’s production stars children and teens of The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts under the Direction of Becca Antonakos-Belanger with Musical Direction by Emily Benjamin.

Join in for Disney’s Beauty & the Beast Jr. on Friday, January 24 at 7pm, Saturday, January 25 at 2pm & 7pm and Sunday, January 26 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House located at 29 West Broadway, Derry, NH. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors 65 and above, and $12 for youth 17 and under.

