Ann Leary Comes to The Music Hall Lounge With I'VE TRIED BEING NICE

On Thursday, June 13 at 7pm, The New York Times bestselling author and lifelong people pleaser Ann Leary visits The Music Hall Lounge with her humorous essay collection, I’VE TRIED BEING NICE. Prepare to laugh, cry, cringe, and revel in the comically relatable chaos of Ann Leary’s life as revealed in this delightful collection of essays.

The 7pm event includes an author conversation with Laura Zigman, an audience Q&A, and followed by a post-show meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

When/Where: Thursday, June 13 — 7pm

The Music Hall Lounge

131 Congress Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Ann Leary is the New York Times bestselling author of a memoir and four novels, including The Good House, which was adapted as a motion picture starring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline. Her work has been translated into eighteen languages, and she has written for The New York Times, Ploughshares, NPR, Redbook, and Real Simple, among other publications. Her essay, “Rallying to Keep the Game Alive,” was adapted for Prime Video’s television series Modern Love. She lives with her husband Denis Leary in New York.

Laura Zigman is the author of Small World, Separation Anxiety, Animal Husbandry, Dating Big Bird, Her, and Piece of Work. She has been a contributor to the New York Times and the Washington Post and was the recipient of a Yaddo residency. She lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Ann Leary with I’VE TRIED BEING NICE on Thursday, June 13, at 7pm is $44. Ticket Package includes a signed book (I’VE TRIED BEING NICE, $29, hardcover), author discussion, Q+A, and post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

