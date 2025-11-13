 tracker
Allman Brothers Tribute Band, The Brothers Project, to Perform at The Park Theatre

The band delivers an authentic experience that transports audiences straight to the Fillmore East.

By: Nov. 13, 2025
Get ready to ride the wave of classic Southern rock as Boston-based tribute band The Brothers Project takes the stage at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 7:00 PM.

Renowned for their electrifying performances and faithful recreations of the Allman Brothers Band’s iconic sound, this is a night of dual guitars, soulful harmonies, and timeless jams.

Hailing from the heart of New England’s music scene, The Brothers Project has earned a devoted following for their passionate tributes to the legendary Allman Brothers. With searing slide guitar, driving rhythms, and spot-on renditions of classics like “Jessica,” “Whipping Post,” and “Midnight Rider,” the band delivers an authentic experience that transports audiences straight to the Fillmore East.

Event Details

What: The Brothers Project – Allman Brothers Tribute  
When: Saturday, November 22, 2025 | Doors: 6:00 PM | Show: 7:00 PM  
Where: The Park Theatre, 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452  

The performance takes place at the award-winning Park Theatre, a cultural gem located at 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH. This intimate 330-seat venue, originally opened in 1922 and lovingly rebuilt in 2020, offers exceptional acoustics, comfortable seating, and a warm, community-focused atmosphere. Fully accessible. The theatre Lounge bar will be open at 6pm with local music artist, Eve Pierce.




