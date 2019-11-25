A NEW ENGLAND CHRISTMAS Opens This Weekend At The Historic 1845 Plains Schoolhouse

A New England Christmas, staged and performed by Pontine Theatre Co-Artistic Directors, Greg Gathers and Marguerite Mathews, includes original adaptations of two seasonal tales: A Child's Christmas in Wales by Dylan Thomas (1914-1953) and A Winter Story based on the writings of South Berwick, Maine author, Sarah Orne Jewett (1849-1909).

The production plays through December 8 at the Historic 1845 Plains Schoolhouse, #1 Plains Avenue, in Portsmouth NH's West End. Performances are offered Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 3pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $27 and may be purchased in advance online at www.pontine.org.

Tickets may also be purchased at the door a half-hour prior to each performance, based on availability. Seating is limited, however, and advance purchases are recommended. The space is fully accessible with free parking adjacent. Information: info@pontine.org / 603-436-6660.

Following its Portsmouth run, Pontine will tour the program to nineteen communities in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. The tour is funded by grants from the NH State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Richard A. Morton Endowment of the NH Charitable Foundation and the Jack & Dorothy Byrne Foundation. Touring sites include museums, historical societies, libraries, and retirement communities.

The Historic 1845 Plains School where Pontine Theatre performs A New England Christmas through 8 December.

Pontine Co-Directors, Greg Gathers & Marguerite Mathews, perform A New England Christmas through 8 December at Portsmouth's Historic 1845 Plains Schoolhouse.

Photo Credit: Michael Sterling





